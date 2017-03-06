School bond hearing scheduled Wednesday night in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — School officials are holding a public hearing about the need to borrow $1.5 million to make improvements to the Blue Hill Consolidated School building Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

“We’ve uncovered a bunch of stuff that needs to happen,” said Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt. “It’s not going to happen through the regular budget.”

Hurvitt said the selectmen are “supportive of putting out a bond for 15 or 20 years.”

If voters approve borrowing the funds, the project would address paving, a sprinkler system, new classroom space, gymnasium moisture issues, new lighting, doors and bleachers as well as a reconfigured locker room space.

Hurvitt will have an architect, engineer and Blue Hill School Board members at the March 8 hearing.