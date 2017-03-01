RSU 25 budget process begins

BUCKSPORT — The first of many school board meetings about Regional School Unit 25’s 2017-2018 budget was held at the Bucksport High School Library Monday night. While the budget is still only a draft, much of it could remain the same as it was last year.

“The vast majority of this budget is status quo,” RSU 25 Superintendent Jim Boothby said at the meeting.

According to the initial draft, the current $14,020,000 budget would grow 3.34 percent in 2017-2018. About two-thirds of that increase is made up of staff salary and insurance changes made through collective bargaining agreements.

“Roughly 70 percent of the budget pretty much revolves around people,” said David Burgess, the vice chairman of the School Board.

The remaining 1.34 percent includes a variety of changes to the school district’s various departments such as regular education, special education and maintenance.

Due to an increase in the population of students with autism and learning disabilities, the new budget calls for increased funding to pay for an additional special education teacher and two ed techs.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep kids locally,” Boothby said. “But we’ve got to have the bodies to do it.”

The budget also calls for funding for RSU 25 to administer a new kind of standardized test called Accuplacer. Accuplacer is a four-part computer based program that tests high school students on their English and math skills toward the end of their sophomore year. Boothby hopes the test will help students determine how much work they have to do to prepare for the SAT and American College Testing (ACT).

“Kids may have a vision of going on to a four-year school, and that’s fine,” he said. “But we want them to understand where they currently are their sophomore year. And if there are some weaknesses they get two more years to strengthen those.”

Taking Accuplacer is also a requirement for applying to the Hancock County Technical Center’s Bridge Year Program, which allows high school students to earn college credits without paying the full cost of going to college.

Due to increases in the town’s sewer and water rates, RSU 25 will pay an additional $1,500 for those services. The budget also calls for $10,000 to buy an additional water cannon for its athletic fields, and a new plow truck with a sander attached so that RSU 25 staff has control over when and where sanding happens.

“It’s something I’ve been asking for for eight years,” Boothby said.

Boothby stressed that so far the budget is still only in its early stages, and is subject to plenty of change before voters decide on it in June. Future meetings will be announced on the RSU 25 website.