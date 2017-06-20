RSU 24 honors adult learners

SULLIVAN — On June 7, RSU 24 Adult Education celebrated 13 graduates and 45 adult learners who earned a variety of health care certifications, including: CNA, CNA-M, CRMA and Medical Administrative Assistant. Seven students were inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society, recognizing their commitment, character and persistence in achieving their goals. There were over 13,500 hours of classes logged at RSU 24 Adult Education; that’s equal to about 6.5 years of full time work — and a lot of learning.

This graduating class is evidence that one’s educational goals can be completed at any point in life. The class spanned the ages of 18 to 70, each with a different reason for earning their credential. Graduates said they were motivated to earn their diploma to get a job, for opportunities to advance in their work and to attend college, because life circumstances caused them to drop out previously and because “now is the time.” Last spring, Jodi McAuliffe stopped by Adult Education and said she wanted to get her HiSET [the new designation for a high school equivalency diploma]. She completed that and three health care certifications to jumpstart her career.

Upon entering the program at 46, one graduate wrote: “It will be nice to say I have earned my HiSET degree instead of saying I didn’t finish school. It will give me something to be proud of, so I can push myself further and become a nurse or a business owner.” In addition to her HiSET diploma, this grad successfully completed the Certified Nursing Assistant program and a medical terminology course.

The ceremony speaker was “Timber” Tina Scheer, owner of the Great Maine Lumberjack Show. Scheer, who earned her GED in her home state of Wisconsin, concluded her remarks saying, “Every day you can make a decision to move forward; clearly all of you have made that decision. Bravo and congratulations!”