RSU 24 approves revised dress code

SULLIVAN — After years of controversy and discussion, students in Regional School Unit 24 will see a different dress code in the coming school year.

Members of the RSU 24 Board of Directors voted Tuesday night to strike a key portion of language from its student dress code. The vote was passed unanimously with the exception of one abstention. The policy will be amended to create what Sumner Memorial High School Principal Ty Thurlow and other board members called a more “gender-neutral” approach to student dress.

Critics of the language in the previous policy said it unfairly discriminated against girls in the district. Article G of the school’s previous policy prohibited students from wearing “one-shoulder strap shirts, strapless tops, low-cut tops, spaghetti straps, halters, midriff tops and muscle shirts.”

“The most important thing when we’re making these decisions is to think about the most important people — the students — and how it affects them,” Thurlow said. “We’ve gotten a lot of pushback on our policy, and through talking with students and their parents, we’ve decided it was time to make a change in the policy.”

The new dress code will approach student clothing from a different angle, one that focuses more on clothing that “exposes undergarments” instead of listing prohibited clothing items on an individual basis. That change, board members said, is a step toward eliminating clothing discrimination based on gender.

“A big concern we had was that the items in the language used were almost entirely clothing worn by girls,” Thurlow said. “What we needed was a way to enforce the dress code without unfairly singling out one group, and that’s what we think this new policy will do.”

The pushback against the old RSU 24 dress code was one of many to occur in Hancock County in recent times. In September, over 40 students at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill wore T-shirts in protest of a change to the dress code they felt unfairly targeted girls and made it harder for them to comply.

Last March, students and parents at Ellsworth High School protested three proposed changes to the school’s dress code that included language regarding skirt length, leggings and yoga pants. The proposal received negative feedback and was ultimately scrapped in favor of a revised policy.

As was the case with Ellsworth, public feedback was the primary factor in changing RSU 24’s district policy. Thurlow said students and parents routinely approached him to address the issue, and with the new school year about to begin in about a month, it was time for the school’s policy to take a different direction.

“To Ty’s credit, he got input from students and allowed them to have input,” Board Chairman Roy Gott said. “He listened to their needs and was able to come up with a document that made those needs a main part of the thinking for a new policy.”

The board also approved an agenda item that will require students to enter contracts for laptop computer usage. Under those contracts, students will be responsible for recouping the costs of lost laptops and chargers and will be unable to receive new ones until they do so.

As of the end of the 2016-17 school year, RSU 24 was owed $4,623 in unpaid student tech bills, which Technology Coordinator Ginny Dennison said resulted from a policy that allowed students to receive new devices without paying off outstanding bills for their previous ones.

“When some of these students have lost or damaged the devices in the past, there’s an attitude where they’ve said, ‘Oh, I’ll get a new one soon,’” Dennison said. “In other cases, students have moved and left the school district with the bill, and a contract will address those problems.”

In teacher approvals, Ainsley McClachrie was approved as a part-time physical education teacher at Cave Hill School, Aiden Ford was approved as a science teacher at Mountain View School and Harmony Bassette was approved as a match teacher at Sumner. All of the approvals were unanimous.

The board also voted to appropriate $143,558.02 of a $243,558.02 subsidy from the Maine Department of Education to reduce the education tax for the 2017-18 fiscal year. The remaining money will go toward undisclosed funds.