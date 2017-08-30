Peninsula School teacher honors colleagues with awards

SULLIVAN — Marielle Edgecomb, a math teacher at the Peninsula School in Prospect Harbor, told her colleagues they just needed to get up in front of the crowd, but she didn’t tell them why.

All teachers from the district were gathered for a training day before the start of the school year, and Edgecomb asked for their help at the end of the day. When they got up, she surprised them by announcing that they had won a new award that she created, the Cobalt Blue Apple Award.

“We work really, really hard and we get a lot of little recognitions, but it was nice to come and not expect this,” said Joanne Beal, a first grade teacher at Ella Lewis School in Steuben who won the award.

Beal said it was wonderful to be recognized for her work. She said she was asked if she would help out, but had no idea that she would be getting an award.

Edgecomb originally came up with the plan earlier this summer while attending a conference focused on Elevating and Celebrating Effective Teaching and Teachers, also known as ECET2. Edgecomb said she wanted to bring that celebration mentality back to her own district at a time when teachers were under fire nationwide.

“Leadership says things like, ‘We’re a dime a dozen.’ We don’t feel appreciated,” she said, referencing a quote from Maine Governor Paul LePage earlier this month. “We live in a time when teachers and educators are bashed on Facebook and in newspapers.”

She said that highlighting the work of four teachers from Regional School Unit 24 could help people see that teachers can be respected.

Every student has a different challenge, she said, and the teachers work hard each day to meet those needs.

Edgecomb has won awards herself. In 2015, she won the national award from the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. In 2017, she was the Hancock County Teacher of the Year.

Nancy Cramer, who teaches English at the Cave Hill School in Eastbrook to grades five through eight, said staying positive was really important for her as an educator.

“I love what I do, but it’s really hard. I work long hours,” Cramer said. “I think supporting each other is important.”

The award itself had special meaning to Edgecomb: one of the other recipients, Roxanne Renwick, bought her a blue apple 10 years ago. Edgecomb wanted to keep up the tradition, and named the award after that gesture.

Adam Lord, another recipient and a math teacher at Sumner High School, said he thought it was a terrific celebration from someone he and his fellow teachers look up to.

As for selecting the recipients, Edgecomb said the criteria were simple.

“I went with people who inspire me,” she said. “Risk-takers. They’re the people who don’t mind getting up in front. They’re leaders.”