Outgoing Bucksport High principal proud of bringing resources to students

BUCKSPORT — After 14 years teaching at Bucksport High School and two years as its principal, Bill Tracy will bid farewell to Regional School Unit 25 (RSU 25) and become the principal at Hampden Academy later this summer.

“Sixteen years is a lot of time to spend time in one district and it’s not easy to leave,” said Tracy, who added that his wife and children live in Winterport, which is closer to Hampden Academy.

“I’ve volunteered and coached in that area, so to have the opportunity to go there was just an opportunity I couldn’t miss exploring.”

Tracy said he is proud of what he and his colleagues have achieved during his tenure here as principal.

“For me, it’s bringing resources to students that we didn’t previously have,” Tracy said.

Among those resources is the Maine Educational Loan Marketing Corp. (MELMAC) Education Foundation. As principal, Tracy applied for MELMAC support, which helped the high school put on a career day for students the past two years. Tracy also helped organize the school’s first community service fair, where agencies helped students find places to fill the 40 hours of service required for graduation.

“Those to me are relevant real world opportunities that benefit the kids the most,” said Tracy, who added that MELMAC’s support for the school has been re-upped for the next two years.

Tracy also is proud that the school’s brand new robotics club competed at the world championships this year, and that the advanced engineering course is up and running.

“Those are things I’m not the sole driver behind, but those are things that happened while I was here that I can be absolutely proud of,” said Tracy, who coached basketball, soccer and softball.

“Pretty much whatever role they needed to be filled,” he said.

Tracy’s work made a big impact on the School Department.

“It’s a big loss for us, but I understand his opportunity,” said Josh Tripp, the principal of Bucksport Middle School and Tracy’s successor as high school principal.

Tripp and Tracy taught at the high school together during their early years there in the early 2000s. They also earned their master’s degrees at the University of Maine’s educational leadership program together. Tripp has put that degree into action the last three years as principal of the Bucksport Middle School.

Tripp said he enjoyed his time at the middle school, but he’s looking forward to working with the student age group he knows best.

“The high school is where I started, where I’ve spent the majority of my educational career,” Tripp said. “Do things change after three years? Absolutely, I’ll have to reacquaint myself, but I’m looking forward to it.”