Nice day for a walk-a-thon

ELLSWORTH — The 30th Annual Walk-a-Thon was held at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School on May 19. This event is a fundraiser sponsored by the school’s Parent Teachers Friends group.

The students, who range from kindergartners to eighth-graders, solicit pledges from their families and friends to help raise money for special events. Visiting authors and illustrators, musical groups and other cultural and educational presentations are brought to the school using these funds.