New principal named at Deer Isle-Stonington High School

DEER ISLE — Bucksport High School Assistant Principal Ed Hatch has taken the reins at Deer Isle-Stonington High School.

Hatch replaces former principal Todd West, who left to take a post as principal of Bucksport Middle School.

Hatch also will serve as athletic director at the high school.

The Orland resident has had a karate school on the island for nearly three years. So, when he heard West was leaving, “it seemed like a good opportunity,” Hatch said.

“I wanted to take on the challenge of being principal and have the chance to do it in a smaller school,” Hatch said.

The educator is devoted to working with young people and to sports.

Hatch had been physical education teacher at Bucksport High School for nine years before becoming assistant principal in 2011.

“In seventh grade, I knew I wanted to teach phys ed,” Hatch said. His gym teacher at the time, Bob McCormick, was a big influence, he said. Incidentally, McCormick is still teaching phys ed at Blue Hill Consolidated School.

Hatch said he doesn’t intend to make any big changes during his first year at Deer Isle-Stonington High School.

The plan is to “see where we’re at and help the kids,” Hatch said.

“My big philosophy is it takes a whole community,” Hatch said. “It takes a team of people. The administration, the community, everybody’s got to work together.”

Hatch lives in Orland. He and his wife have a son who is a college sophomore, a daughter who is a senior at Bucksport High School and an eighth grade son.

Deer Isle-Stonington Superintendent Christian Elkington said the district will pay Hatch $80,500.

Hatch holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Springfield College and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Maine.