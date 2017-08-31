New principal named at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School August 31, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Education, News DEER ISLE — A former Blue Hill Consolidated School teacher has been hired as principal of Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary, according to Christian Elkington, Union 76 superintendent. Tara McKechnie replaces Carla Magoon, who resigned at the end of the last school year to return to teaching. “McKechnie will be the point person overseeing all aspects of the daily functions of DISES for grades K-6,” Elkington said in a newsletter. McKechnie has taught kindergarten through fourth grade in Blue Hill for the past 20 years. “Among other areas of strength, Tara has extensive expertise in literacy, intervention supports, behavior modification and STEM Education — all areas of need at DISES,” Elkington said. “I feel fortunate to have her joining our team.” McKechnie will be paid $82,000 a year. In other hiring news, the Deer Isle-Stonington School Board approved the hiring of Lynne Witham in a newly created position called head of school. “In this new role, Ms. Witham will be, among other responsibilities, overseeing planning, professional development and supervision and evaluation in grades K-12 while also supporting student conduct support for students in grades 7 and 8,” Elkington said. Witham most recently worked as director of the University College in Ellsworth, while also serving part time as director of the Deer Isle-Stonington Adult Education program. Witham will be paid $88,000 a year. Neither administrator was immediately available for comment. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) New principal named at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School - August 31, 2017 Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 31 - August 29, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Aug. 31 - August 29, 2017