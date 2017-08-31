New principal named at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School

DEER ISLE — A former Blue Hill Consolidated School teacher has been hired as principal of Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary, according to Christian Elkington, Union 76 superintendent.

Tara McKechnie replaces Carla Magoon, who resigned at the end of the last school year to return to teaching.

“McKechnie will be the point person overseeing all aspects of the daily functions of DISES for grades K-6,” Elkington said in a newsletter.

McKechnie has taught kindergarten through fourth grade in Blue Hill for the past 20 years.

“Among other areas of strength, Tara has extensive expertise in literacy, intervention supports, behavior modification and STEM Education — all areas of need at DISES,” Elkington said. “I feel fortunate to have her joining our team.”

McKechnie will be paid $82,000 a year.

In other hiring news, the Deer Isle-Stonington School Board approved the hiring of Lynne Witham in a newly created position called head of school.

“In this new role, Ms. Witham will be, among other responsibilities, overseeing planning, professional development and supervision and evaluation in grades K-12 while also supporting student conduct support for students in grades 7 and 8,” Elkington said.

Witham most recently worked as director of the University College in Ellsworth, while also serving part time as director of the Deer Isle-Stonington Adult Education program.

Witham will be paid $88,000 a year.

Neither administrator was immediately available for comment.