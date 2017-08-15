New assistant principal, AD hired at Ellsworth K-8 school

ELLSWORTH — A veteran educator and administrator has joined the staff of Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School as its assistant principal and athletic director.

Erica Gabbianelli was hired for the job following a 5-0 vote by the Ellsworth School Board at its Aug. 8 meeting. Gabbianelli succeeds Tim McCluskey, who became the school’s pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade principal following the retirement of Amy Peterson-Roper at the end of the school year in June.

Gabbianelli worked at the Caravel Middle School in Carmel since 2006. There, she taught sixth- and eighth-graders social studies and English/language arts. She became athletic director there in 2007 and the school’s assistant principal in 2011.

She also coached soccer and basketball and is the president-elect of the Maine Association for Middle Education.

Superintendent Dan Higgins said Gabbianelli was one of about 10 applicants for the position. A building-level review committee made up of grades 5-8 Principal Jim Newett, McCluskey and two teachers (one of whom is also a coach) narrowed that group down to five finalists.

Higgins said Gabbianelli was the top candidate among the five, and after a second interview with Higgins the Personnel Committee then recommended she be hired for the job.

Higgins said Gabbianelli has a “solid background” in both middle-level school administration and athletics and a “nice balance” between the two.

Gabbianelli was given a two-year contract with an annual salary of $59,000.

In other administrative news, the School Board on Aug. 8 gave unanimous approval to hiring Chuck Turnbull as the School Department’s facilities and maintenance director.

Turnbull succeeds Russell Gray, who oversaw facilities, maintenance and transportation and has retired. Don Saunders, formerly head bus driver, is now heading up the transportation department.

Turnbull, whom Higgins said has been with the School Department for about a decade, has worked as a custodial supervisor within the schools. Higgins said he has “solid experience” and is “well-respected” by people in the School Department.

Turnbull also was given a two-year contract. His annual salary will be $61,000.