Narraguagus announces honor parts recipients

HARRINGTON — Principal Lucille Willey has announced the honor parts recipients for the Class of 2017 at Narraguagus Junior/Senior High School in Harrington.

The class valedictorian is Rosemary Nguyen, daughter of Christina Nguyen and Vincent Sawicki of Harrington. The salutatorian is Kayla Toppin, daughter Tim and Lynne Toppin of Columbia.

Nguyen is secretary of the Class of 2017 and treasurer of National Honor Society. She is also a student mentor, a member of Student Government, the Gifted/Talented Program, the Civil Rights Team and the Math Team.

Nguyen has also been involved with Upward Bound throughout high school. Among the many awards and honors that she has received are the Golden Apple Award, Maine Principal’s Award, Phi Beta Kappa Academic Achievement Award and numerous individual class awards.

Nguyen has been an integral member of the volleyball and softball teams all during high school. She plans to study biomedical science with a pre-med concentration in the fall at Bowdoin College.

Toppin is president of the Class of 2017 and National Honor Society. She is also a student mentor, a member of Student Government, the Civil Rights Team and the Math Team. She attended Maine Youth Leadership week as a sophomore, and the summer before her senior year she attended Girls’ State.

She has received the Golden Apple Award as well as numerous individual class awards. Kayla has been an integral member of the volleyball and basketball teams all during high school. She also participated in track and field.

Toppin plans to attend the University of Maine and study microbiology.

The following students have also attained honor parts:

Hannah Bennett, daughter of Paul and Susan Bennett of Milbridge.

Robin Fay Brown Morrison, daughter of Eric Morrison and Suzanne Brown of Milbridge.

Blaine Grant, son of Russell and Sarah Grant of Addison.

Dakota McGuire, granddaughter of Noyes and Eva Hatt of Cherryfield and daughter of Julie Alley of Harrington.

Thomas Ray-Smith, son of Ronald Smith and Brittany Ray of Milbridge.

Caitlin Reynolds, daughter of Frank Reynolds Jr. and Tracy Reynolds of Columbia.

James Sargent, son of James and Lara Sargent of Harrington.

John Paul “JP” Snider, son of John and Tammy Snider of Columbia.

Nicolas “Cole” Willey, son of Travis and Nicole Willey of Milbridge.

Dexter Wright, son of Mark and Gina Wright of Columbia.

Graduation exercises will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the Charles F. Lawrence gymnasium.