Much-loved school custodian is retiring

ELLSWORTH — Piper Leighton was not having a good day.

The first-grade student at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School (EEMS) had just sat down for a lunch of pizza, baby carrots, pears and milk when her tray tipped over and landed on the floor with a clatter.

From across the crowded cafeteria, Chuck Brooks took note and sprang into action. Grabbing a broom and dustpan, he moved to the corner where Piper was sitting and cleaned up the spill. He also offered consolation.

“It’s OK,” he told the visibly upset girl. “They’ll get you more food. It’s OK.”

It’s all part of the job for Brooks, who has worked as a custodian in several Ellsworth schools since 1975. His 42½-year career will come to a close, however, when he retires on Friday, Sept. 29.

“I really have so many mixed emotions about retiring, but I know it’s a good thing,” said Brooks on a recent Friday morning, taking a break from his work. “The best thing.”

Maybe the second-best thing. In speaking with Brooks, it is clear he feels the best thing to happen in his professional career was the chance to work in the city’s schools. He loves being around the children and feels valued and respected by those he works for and those he works with.

A native of Ellsworth, Brooks served in the Navy after high school. He was an airplane handler on the flight deck of the USS Oriskany for several years during the Vietnam War. When he came back to Ellsworth he was unemployed and in need of a job.

Brooks enrolled in a CETA (Comprehensive Employment Training Act) program headed by Merritt Fitch. After one four-hour shift at the airport in Trenton and another at what was then Ellsworth High School (now the site of EEMS), he ended up working split shifts: four hours at the Knowlton School on State Street and four hours at EHS.

Eventually he settled on the 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift at the Knowlton School, where he worked for 35 years until it closed in 2010. He has been at EEMS on a 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. shift since then.

Brooks’ work has included all that one might imagine the job of custodian would: sweeping and mopping floors, moving furniture, cleaning up messes when students get sick and — what Brooks said he may miss least — dealing with the effects of winter weather.

“I just want to enjoy not having to come and shovel snow anymore,” he said.

But he has also helped students tie their shoes and zip-up their jackets and shared smiles, hugs and handshakes with them as they go about their day.

Stacey Bousquet works in the cafeteria at EEMS. She clearly remembers when her son, Kody Holmes, came home from his first day of first grade at EEMS some 15 years ago.

“He said, ‘The custodian salutes me!’” she said.

Holmes is now a Marine, and his mother said he makes a point of coming in to see Brooks when he is home on leave.

Fourth-grader Gabe Leathers said Brooks cleans up messes and things that get broken and has a good sense of humor that makes students laugh.

“He always has a smile on his face,” Leathers said.

“He helps us,” added second-grade student Kennedy Clifford.

Brooks said he treats children with respect for two reasons: none of them have disrespected him, and it’s how he wanted his own children (now grown) to be treated by adults.

“I try to treat all the kids as best I can,” said Brooks. “I treat ’em all the same — that’s how I was brought up.”

While he introduces himself to them as “Mr. Brooks,” more than a few of them notice that his shirt reads “Chuck” and call him by that name instead. That is fine by him.

“I don’t take it personally,” he said.

Bev Long and Sherri Cox, the veteran front-office team at EEMS, described Brooks as caring, sincere, friendly, loved by all and “a genuine good man.” That praise was echoed by others in the school system, too.

“When you look at his longevity and the service he has provided, you can’t ask for much more in a staff member,” said Superintendent Dan Higgins. “He’s a wonderful man, and certainly he will be missed.”

Higgins was once a student in the Knowlton School earlier in Brooks’ career. The custodian said he could not recall any amusing stories about the future superintendent, though he admits he does like to tease him whenever he can.

Brooks was effusive in his praise of the school system, which he said has been a second home to him over the past four decades. From kitchen staff to teachers to principals, Brooks said they have always been there to support him and work as a team.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything, and not many people can say that,” he said. “I wouldn’t work anywhere else.”

On a side note, Brooks said he sees every day how hard teachers work and said he could not do the job they do.

Asked what his plans are for retirement, Brooks said he has a to-do list at home that is piling up. He also intends to come back and visit the school from time to time. But first, however, he and his wife, Linda, will be taking a trip south.

“I decided I wanted to go to Disney World,” Brooks said, and the couple will make the trip next month.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, which caused Disney to close its doors for two days, those who knew of the couple’s travel plans asked Brooks if he was having second thoughts or looking to reschedule. He assured them he was not.

“Mickey will be waiting,” he said with a smile.