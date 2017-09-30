MMA, Castine work together to discourage rowdy students

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) generally isn’t known as a party school. Most of the 950 or so students there are involved in the school’s Regiment of Midshipmen, which requires members to go to muster at 7 a.m. every day, meet physical training standards and uphold a student honor code.

But as with any college, some parties at the academy can get out of hand. Castine residents complained about them at a selectmen’s meeting earlier this month.

“To a certain degree this happens every year,” said Town Manager Jimmy Goodson, who said approximately six residents brought the issue up at the meeting.

Some were upset about the noise from off-campus student housing. Others were upset about students speeding down Battle Avenue, and one resident’s truck was struck by a student in a hit-and-run.

Goodson pointed out after the meeting that the landlords who rent housing to students were quick to reproach their tenants’ behavior. He said MMA campus safety also started flagging down students on town roads and telling them to slow down.

“It’s something that happens,” he said. “The benefits of having Maine Maritime Academy in the community far outweigh the negative effects of students’ behavior early in the semester.”

A few days after the selectmen’s meeting, town and academy officials gathered for their monthly town and gown meeting. Goodson said afterward that they discussed restarting a committee that was looking into a rental registration ordinance.

The ordinance would require landlords to register their rented property with the town and make sure that the property has working smoke detectors, two points of exit and other safety-related requirements.

Eventually, Goodson said, the ordinance could include a special section outlining the negative consequences for landlords whose properties receive multiple noise complaints.

“Most college towns have some sort of ordinance like that,” said the town manager, who included Lewiston, Portland, Orono and Waterville on that list.

Goodson expressed great confidence in Peter Stewart, the head of campus safety at the academy, but mentioned that a shortage of manpower at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has led to fewer patrols in Castine.

The town does not have its own police department, so Goodson said he plans to speak with the Maine State Police barracks in Ellsworth to ask if it could provide more patrols, specifically on Thursday or Friday nights.

Elizabeth True, the vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at the academy, said she was pleased with the town and gown meeting.

“We have these town gown meetings because our connection with the town is very important to us,” she said.

True said representatives of the Student Government Association offered to meet with the selectmen, “because they’re very concerned that the actions of a few cast the rest in a bad light,” she said.

“We talked about the importance of landlords asking for references and the college residential life staff could help provide those,” True added.

The academy already tries to instill respect for the community in students at several points throughout the school year.

At new student orientation, True said, first-years are taught that Castine serves as an anchor for the academy and vice versa.

At convocation this year, MMA President William J Brennan told students to imagine him in their passenger seat any time they thought of speeding down Battle Avenue.

True also said that when students live off campus, “they are required to attend a workshop about being a good neighbor and a good citizen in town, along with safety issues like what their tenant rights are and how to manage their smoke detector.”

True also mentioned that many MMA students contribute to Castine by volunteering on its fire department, at its community wood bank and in many other capacities.

“We continue to enjoy a great relationship with the academy,” Goodson said.