MDEA agent warns Sumner students about opioid crisis

SULLIVAN — Shane Campbell has been speaking about the dangers of opioids since well before the epidemic came to Downeast Maine. Now that Hancock County has been swept up in the crisis, he hopes a new generation can help put a stop to it.

Campbell, a deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and agent for the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, gave two presentations about the dangers of drug use Tuesday in front of students at Sumner Memorial High School. He spoke about the dangers of alcohol and marijuana but focused much of his presentation on some of the harder drugs that are becoming more common during the ongoing opioid crisis.

“As the summer starts, some of you — especially some of you seniors who are going off to college — you’re going to be going to parties,” Campbell said. “If you’re at party and try one of these drugs, you could die from it if you overdose. All it takes is once.”

Campbell went over seven different types of drugs: depressants, stimulants, hallucinogens, dissociative anesthetics, narcotics, inhalants and cannabis. He also told the students what various signs of drug use can be. Among his examples were eye indicators, rotting teeth, loss of bodily function, suppressed appetite and a change in blood pressure.

Of all the specific drugs Campbell discussed, methamphetamine and heroin received special attention. Although Maine used to be far less prone to these drugs than other parts of the country, that’s now starting to change.

“It started out West with people like bikers and truckers, but that’s not the way it is now,” Campbell said. “It’s here now. It’s affecting people right here in rural Maine. That’s something that everybody needs to realize. ”

Campbell didn’t mince his words when it came to meth. He listed several of the substance’s ingredients, including battery acid, acetone, sodium hydroxide and antifreeze.

“[Meth] will rot your teeth from the inside out,” he said. “If you get hooked on meth, meth becomes your whole life. … It will consume you.”

Heroin was the drug with which Campbell said he’s dealt the most in recent years. Although the stereotypical use of heroin involves injecting the substance into the veins using a needle, Campbell said there are newer forms of the drug that can be ingested nasally.

“Drug dealers will do whatever they can do to get you to buy this stuff,” Campbell said. “Whatever you do, you can’t go near it. It can kill you slowly through addiction or quickly with one simple overdose, but the bottom line is that it will kill you.”

Despite detailing the horrors of drug abuse, Campbell did offer a bit of hope. After all, change comes when people step up to make it, and he believes the students at Sumner are among millions across the country who have that chance.

“I’ve dedicated my career to getting this stuff off the streets, and I take pride in doing that, but it’s also up to you guys,” Campbell said. “From an early age, you have to say, ‘No.’ It’s time to slow this down before it ruins the society around us, and all of you sitting here can do that — I know you can.”