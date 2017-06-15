McCluskey named new K-4 principal at EEMS

ELLSWORTH — A man with a familiar face will serve as principal of the younger grades at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School starting July 1.

The Ellsworth School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Timothy McCluskey as principal for kindergarten through grade 4 at the school on Forrest Avenue.

McCluskey has served as assistant principal for the entire school, as well as its athletic director, for the past four years. In his new job, he will succeed Amy Peterson Roper. She announced earlier this year her plan to retire at the end of the school year.

McCluskey has worked in education for two decades, with about 15 of those years spent as an administrator. He said he enjoys working in a school setting because he loves working with kids.

“That’s why I’m in education,” he said.

Superintendent Dan Higgins said McCluskey brings a lot of good experience to the job. In addition to his work in Ellsworth, he said McCluskey previously served as an elementary-level principal in Dexter and at the Vine Street School in Bangor for six years.

A native of Orono, McCluskey has three degrees from the University of Maine: a Bachelor of Science in business (marketing), a master’s in special education and a certificate of advanced study in education leadership.

McCluskey said he has enjoyed the role of assistant principal in Ellsworth because it is a good challenge working with kindergartners one moment and eighth-graders the next. He said he looks forward, as principal, to working with staff, students, parents and community members.

The School Board approved appointing McCluskey to the job for two years. Higgins said he will be paid $86,750 for the 2017-2018 school year.

The job opening for the principal’s position was posted publicly earlier this year, Higgins said, and attracted seven applicants. He said a committee made up of himself, grades 5-8 Principal Jim Newett, Curriculum Coordinator Rachel Kohrman-Ramos, third-grade teacher Lisa Backman and School Board members Brenda Thomas and Paul Markosian reviewed the applications and conducted two rounds of interviews.

Higgins said McCluskey was the unanimous choice of the search committee at the end of the review process. Newett will retain his role as principal for grades 5-8, and McCluskey said he looks forward to continuing to work with “a community icon.”

McCluskey’s shift to principal will leave a vacancy at the assistant principal and athletic director’s post. Higgins said the School Department’s goal is to “fill it as soon as possible,” and he said it would be great if that could be done by the start of the school year.