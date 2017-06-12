Marathon runner tells Sumner graduates to “aim high”

SULLIVAN — If there’s one thing Gary Allen knows best, it’s traveling long roads. From small-town Maine to California and beyond, he’s seen it all over the years.

Allen, a Mount Desert Island native and friend of Sumner Memorial High School Principal Ty Thurlow, has spent 45 years running marathons and trekking across the country. In front of hundreds of people at Sumner’s graduation ceremony Thursday, he told 50 departing seniors to begin journeys of their own.

Allen delivered the keynote speech at the ceremony. In a message fitting for a group of young adults entering the next stage of life, he spoke about how entering a new world can bring about some of life’s most rewarding experiences.

“There are times when you need to just jump,” Allen said. “You’re going to encounter new experiences and new opportunities, and sometimes you need to aim high, embrace the challenge and tell yourself you can do it.”

Although he had a two-page script at his podium, Allen didn’t need to use it. He had his whole message memorized by heart, and it focused on one particular memory: the time he ran more than 700 miles from Acadia National Park to Washington, D.C., during the harsh Northeast winter.

“I didn’t think about where I was going to eat and where I was going to stay,” Allen said. “All I was thinking about was what I could do. I was in control, and there’s no limit to what you can accomplish when you’re the one in control.”

There were times during the trip when Allen’s daily goal of 50 miles per day seemed too daunting. Yet he always persevered, and whenever doubt crept into his mind, he remembered the lengths to which he went to begin the trip in the first place.

He began the trip atop Cadillac Mountain wearing snowshoes. His first stop was Ellsworth, after which he went down the Bucksport Road toward Searsport. Day after day went by, and after each successful leg of the journey, subsequent ones became much easier.

“The more I did, the more I knew I could do the rest of the way,” Allen said. “I was in an environment I was familiar with, and I knew my strengths and what I was capable of doing.”

The earliest part of the trip, Allen said, was the hardest. Conditions in Maine made the local portion of the trip the hardest traverse, and Allen experienced troubles as he approached Camden. Whatever his obstacles were, he kept pushing.

“I remember telling myself, ‘I don’t know if I can make it,’ but I wasn’t going to know unless I tried,” he said. “For all of you graduates, you’re never going to know until you try, either.”

Eventually, Allen reached his destination. Even when he did, though, he felt as if there was more he could do.

“When you think you’ve reached the point that makes you think you’ve done everything you can, in reality, you’re not even close,” Allen said. “There’s always going to be another place to go and another mountain to climb, and with the education you’ve gotten here, you can go anywhere.”

Graduate Plans There are 50 students in Sumner Memorial High School’s 2017 graduating class. Of those 50 students, 26 will be attending college in the fall, 16 will be entering the work force, three will be entering the military — two in the United States Marine Corps and one in the Air National Guard — and the remaining five will be pursuing other plans. The University of Maine at Orono (4), the University of Maine at Machias (4), Husson University (3), Eastern Maine Community College (2) and Thomas College (2) will each have multiple Sumner attendees. Universities and trade schools with one attendee are Kennebec Valley, Southern Maine Community College, the University of Maine at Farmington, Maine Military Academy, Southeast Lineman School (Trenton, Ga.), Worcester State, Washington County Community College, A+ Pet Grooming Institute, St. Joseph’s Community College, Valencia Community College (Orlando, Fla.), Norwich University, Johnson & Wales, the University of Maine at Augusta and Empire Beauty School.

