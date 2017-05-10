Maine Maritime graduates urged to honor school’s, state’s heritage

CASTINE — Being part of a long maritime tradition and belonging to the college community wherever life takes you were among the themes Saturday morning at this year’s commencement ceremony at Maine Maritime Academy (MMA).

“You are taking on the awesome responsibility of both preserving a great heritage and building an even greater future,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the guest speaker for the graduation, recounting successful graduates of MMA and Maine’s centuries-long history of shipbuilding and sea captains.

MMA President Bill Brennan urged graduates to stay informed, think critically, to be leaders and to act rather than just talk and go along with the crowd.

“Only those who act make a difference,” he said.

Brennan told the graduates he was proud of them and also charged them to follow in the path of graduates who have come before them and to uphold their heritage.

“I am confident that you know you are Mariners and will be forever,” he said.

Among those in the audience Saturday were two members of the school’s first graduating class: Brennan’s father, also named William, and Richard Spear of Rockland.

Robert Somerville, chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees, graduated from MMA in 1965 and went on to a 43-year career with the American Bureau of Shipping. There he rose to the ranks of president, CEO and later chairman of the board.

“Most of my success is due to this little college, right here in Castine, Maine,” Somerville said.

Brennan recounted how members of the Class of 2017 sat in the same spot (Alexander Field House) four years ago for commencement. He said there had been highs and lows since then, citing the school’s 75th anniversary last year and the loss of classmate DJ Breunig as two examples.

Brennan said the drowning death of Breunig in Orono in early 2016 was a “reminder of the frailty of life.” He told audience members the young man’s mariner’s cap was carried in to Saturday’s ceremony by his classmates and then observed a moment of silence in his memory.

In introducing Collins, Brennan recounted how they both worked as staffers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in the 1980s and noted how their paths had gone separate ways since then.

“While Susan Collins went on to become a senator,” he said, a smile spreading across his face, “I, of course, went on to become president.”

Collins said she has been involved with Maine Maritime since she was elected to the Senate two decades ago. In 1997, the year she took office as a senator, MMA also received the former USNS Tanner (known today as the State of Maine). Collins served as the ship’s sponsor.

Collins called the State of Maine “one of the most important parts” of MMA’s curriculum but noted it is getting older (it was launched in 1990). Other maritime training schools find themselves in similar situations. Collins said she recently had a “great conversation” with Elaine Chao, the nation’s secretary of transportation, on the matter.

“She has committed to working with me to develop a sensible plan for replacing these aging ships so that our merchant mariners have the necessary training to succeed,” Collins said.

Hancock County was well-represented at MMA on Saturday, with 16 graduates from across the county. Among them was Cristin Wright of Ellsworth, who as senior class president led the traditional cheer at the end of the commencement that culminated with graduates throwing their caps into the air.

Another was Matthew Fendl, also of Ellsworth, who has served as the student representative on the Board of Trustees. Fendl was additionally one of 11 Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps students who were commissioned as ensigns in the U.S. Navy in a separate ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Rear Adm. Jon C. Kreitz was the guest speaker at the commissioning. He began by thanking the Navy’s newest junior officers “for the selfless work that you are about to undertake for your fellow citizens.”

Kreitz noted America and its allies are increasingly being challenged for free passage through certain parts of the world’s oceans. That is a change from recent decades, he said, and is a reality the new officers are faced with.

“You know that we are in a hot competition,” he said.

Kreitz said the charge for the Navy and the rest of America’s military is simple and clear.

“It’s all about winning,” he said. “We’re not there to be the second-best Navy in the world.”

Each new ensign had the oath of office administered to him — all 11 graduates of the program this year were men — and then had his new shoulder boards put on him by family members.

Kreitz, a 35-year veteran of the Navy, praised the new officers for undertaking what he called “the noblest mission a young person can pursue: providing security for the American people and much of the rest of the world.”