Maine Maritime Academy announces spring dean’s list

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently named 346 students to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement in the second semester of the 2016-2017 academic year.

Students named to the dean’s list earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

The following Hancock County, listed by town, were named to the dean’s list:

Blue Hill: Jeffrey Durand, Vessel Operations and Technology. Joseph Maier, International Business & Logistics. Nicholas Niehoff, Vessel Operations and Technology.

Brooksville: Erik Bailey, Marine Transportation Operations. James Markos, Vessel Operations and Technology.

Bucksport: Michael Casey, Marine Engineering Operations. Chase Hanson, Vessel Operations and Technology. Brady MacLeod, Marine Systems Engineering. Riley MacLeod, International Business & Logistics. Liam Pitchford, International Business & Logistics. Matthew Stewart, Marine Engineering Technology.

Castine: Zizhe Chen, Marine Transportation Operations. Harrison Clark, Marine Systems Engineering. Paul Ferreira, International Business & Logistics. Quinn Stackpole, Marine Transportation Operations. Jennifer Wright, Vessel Operations and Technology.

Ellsworth: Rachel Bunker, International Business & Logistics. Lilah Chaar, International Business & Logistics. Matthew Fendl, Marine Transportation Operations. Brandon St. Germain, Marine Engineering Operations. Jack Weeks, Marine Engineering Operations. Jeffery Weeks, Marine Engineering Operations. Cristin Wright, Marine Science Small Vessel Operations.

Franklin: Samuel Smith, Marine Engineering Operations.

Gouldsboro: Zachery Simmons, Marine Engineering Operations.

Mariaville: Spencer Baron, Marine Engineering Technology. Jessica Lindsay, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations.

Prospect Harbor: Sarah Markwood, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations.

Southwest Harbor: Maximilian Bueche. Vessel Operations and Technology. Nathaniel Snow, Marine Transportation Operations.