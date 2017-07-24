HOME kicks off annual school supply drive

ORLAND — Now that August is nearly here, many parents across the country are starting to buy back-to-school supplies for their children.

The news is bad enough for school-weary kids, but it’s even worse for parents who can’t afford new backpacks, notebooks, calculators and other supplies.

In August 2014, Julie Ream was one of those parents. She and her children had just moved into a shelter at Homeworkers Organized for More Employment (HOME), an Orland-based nonprofit that provides work and housing for homeless and low-income people.

“I got here with my son, my daughter and my car, and that was it,” Ream said.

Without a job and a steady income, Ream wasn’t sure how she was going to procure school supplies for her kids. Luckily, for the past eight years, HOME has led a program where people can donate those supplies to HOME, which distributes the donations to families in need.

“I’m almost crying now, thinking about it,” Ream said, recalling when a HOME worker revealed a donated backpack filled with supplies to her daughter, who was entering the fifth grade at the time. The backpack had notebooks, a calculator, folders, a ruler, erasers and other necessities.

“It was even a Hello Kitty backpack,” Ream said, “which at that time she was very big into.”

Amidst the upheaval of shelter life, having those supplies was one less thing Ream had to worry about.

“I can tell you that it’s very helpful for families,” she said.

A few years later, Ream has a home of her own and works for HOME, where one of her jobs is to lead the very same program that helped her daughter prepare for fifth grade. She said HOME has a list from Regional School Unit 25 of the school supplies required that year. Now there are earbud headphones and thumb drives on the list alongside the tried-and-true crayons and glue sticks.

In particular, HOME is in need of sturdy backpacks.

“Backpacks are expensive, to get a good one” Ream said. “They don’t have to be new. They can be used as long as they’re still in good shape.”

People can make donations by bringing supplies or money to the HOME campus at 90 School House Road, or by calling Ream at 469-7961, ext. 106. Parents in need can sign their kids up to receive school supplies by calling Ream or by showing up to the campus in person.

Last year, HOME gave out supplies to 85 students, but Ream anticipates even more this year. That’s because HOME is reaching out to RSU 25 to increase teacher involvement in the program. That could help supply more students, because parents are sometimes reluctant to reach out.

“Some people are proud and won’t accept help,” Ream said. “If a teacher knows, just call me and say ‘I have a 10-year-old boy in the fourth grade who needs a backpack.’ I don’t need a name.”

Donations could be a huge help, and Ream said the sooner the better.

“We’ll start packing up backpacks here soon and trying to get them to the parents, because we can’t guarantee that everything on the school list will be in there,” she said. “We’ll try to get it to the parents in plenty of time so that we can get the rest.”