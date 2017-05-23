Hancock student wins speech contests

HANCOCK — After earning second place at the Modern Woodmen’s Hancock Grammar School speech contest, Julia Perconti of Hancock Grammar School went on to earn first place at both the district and regional speech contests.

A video of her speech will now be submitted to Modern Woodmen’s National Competition. Each participant in the National Competition receives a medallion. The top three earn a $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000 Modern Woodmen’s Bank educational savings account, respectively, as well as two award plaques — one for the recipient and one for the school.

The winners will be announced later this summer.