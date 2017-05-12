GSA announces honor parts recipients

BLUE HILL — George Stevens Academy Headmaster Timothy Seeley will give the commencement address for the Class of 2017. The ceremony will be held Sunday, June 18, at 1 p.m. on the school’s front lawn.

Morgan Kristyne Dauk, daughter of Peter and Tiffany Dauk of Sedgwick, is valedictorian.

Dauk played soccer, basketball and softball and ran track and during her high school career.

Dauk served as a student ambassador and was on the Community Outreach Club. She received the Williams Book Award and the Society of Women Engineers Book Award.

Her athletic distinctions during 2017 included being named PVC Player of the Year for basketball, Miss Maine Basketball semifinalist, Maine McDonald’s all-star, Maine McDonald’s Eastern Regional foul shooting champion, Bangor Daily News Third All-State Team, Bangor Daily News All-Tourney Team and PVC All-Academic Team. She was also the leading scorer at GSA.

Dauk will attend Williams College in Massachusetts, where she will study biology and continue to play basketball and compete on the track team.

The Class of 2017 salutatorian is Madelaine Anne Pelletier, the daughter of Stan and Kathy Pelletier of Ellsworth.

Pelletier was a varsity swimmer and a member of the varsity volleyball team.

Pelletier volunteered for a mission to Jamaica, went on the Hancock County Medical Mission and was a student at the New England Young Writers Conference.

The Advanced Placement Scholar received a Bausch+Lomb Honorary Science Award and recognition by the Daughters of the American Revolution for Outstanding Work in History.

Pelletier plans to spend a year after graduation with the AFS (formerly American Field Service) Program in Ecuador. She will attend Vassar College in fall 2018. She plans to study medicine and work internationally.

First Honor Essayist is Yvonne Greenough Rogers, the daughter of Horatio and Gaye Marie Rogers of Penobscot.

Rogers played in the Jazz Combo and Jazz Band her senior year.

Rogers was a member of Student Council and was a student ambassador.

Rogers received the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award and the St. Thomas University Book Award.

Rogers has received many music honors including a Berklee College Outstanding High School Musicianship Award for piano and the Dale E. Huff Outstanding Musicianship Award for piano and first tenor saxophone.

She won Maine All-State Jazz Band Outstanding Musicianship Awards on piano and tenor saxophone at the Maine State Jazz Festival in 2016 and 2017.

Rogers will attend the Eastman School of Music University of Rochester, where she will pursue a dual degree in jazz studies and political science.

Second Honor Essayist is Alexander Wheeler Taylor-Lash, the son of Tom and Holly Taylor-Lash of Orland.

Taylor-Lash’s extracurricular activities included competing on the soccer and track teams for four years. He swam and participated on the math team and in the drama club for two years.

Taylor-Lash is a member of the Boy Scouts of America, including Sea Scout Ship and Order of the Arrow. He is an Eagle Scout and was the recipient of the Rensselaer Medal Book Award. He received the Founder’s Award and Arrowman of the Year Award from the Order of the Arrow, which is the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America.

Taylor-Lash placed fourth in State Class B for indoor pole vault and is a Presidential Scholar semifinalist.

The Boy Scout will attend Princeton University and plans to study mechanical and aerospace engineering.

Ninety-one seniors are expected to graduate in the Class of 2017, according to school spokeswoman Liffey Thorpe.