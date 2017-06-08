EHS grads say try new things, follow deadlines

ELLSWORTH — When Ashley Hudson, Jillian Dow and Connor Wubbenhorst take to the stage to speak during graduation at Ellsworth High School Friday night, it will be only the latest instance of the three of them doing the same thing.

“We’ve basically gone hand in hand together for the past for years,” Wubbenhorst said.

The three students and 94 of their classmates will graduate in a ceremony starting at 7 p.m. on Friday night in the EHS gym. Hudson is the valedictorian while Dow is the salutatorian. Both of them will give speeches, as will Wubbenhorst, who was selected to speak by his classmates.

Performing arts and science classes are among the endeavors the three students have shared. Science will be the focus of Hudson’s and Dow’s postsecondary pursuits.

Hudson will be attending Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, majoring in biology with a pre-veterinary concentration. She hopes to open her own veterinary practice someday.

Dow will study marine biology at the University of California, San Diego. She hopes to work in that field, or conservation, after college.

“I’m hoping I can get a job I can pay off my debt with,” she said.

Wubbenhorst will be going the theater route, meanwhile, heading to the Boston Conservatory at Berklee to study contemporary theater with a concentration in acting. Like Dow, how he will pay for college is on his mind.

“Please give me money,” he joked. “I have PayPal.”

The three speakers encouraged underclassmen to try new things, because those experiences — while they might initially seem daunting — can turn into truly wonderful experiences.

Dow recalled when she decided she would “actually do theater stuff.” After making that decision, she said, “then it consumed my life, which is sort of the greatest thing ever.”

Wubbenhorst said students should know it is OK to not know exactly what you want to do or to find the right answer on your first try. He said he applied to 17 different schools, and that the one he will be attending was the last one he applied to.

The three students recalled the teachers they have enjoyed during their time at EHS, particularly science teacher Jessie Falabella. They recalled taking an advanced science class with her only to find out later they would not be getting college credit for it, but opting to remain in the class anyway.

“We stayed in the class because we love Falabella,” Hudson said.

The speakers panned the new standards-based education system because they said it effectively does away with the practice of deadlines. Instead, they said, students can turn in work at any time so long as they demonstrate the particular skill the assignment involved.

“Standards-based has destroyed me as a student,” Hudson said.

“Do your work on time, even if you don’t have to,” said Dow, because deadlines will be present in college and beyond.

Dow closed with a piece of advice for younger students that she has heard recently and which she likes.

“Be excellent to one another,” she said.