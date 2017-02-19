EEMS kindergarten registration set

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School will be holding its kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10.

This year, students will be registered by hourly appointments.

Parents may call Mrs. Cox at 667-6421, ext. 2 to set up an appointment to register their child for the 2017-2018 school year.

Parents should bring their child’s original birth certificate, immunization records, a current photo of the child and proof of your residency in Ellsworth.

Any child who is 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2017, is eligible to enter kindergarten.