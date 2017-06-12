Eagles take flight at Ellsworth High School graduation

ELLSWORTH — Graduating seniors at Ellsworth High School were encouraged to celebrate their achievement Friday night at commencement and then set their sights on what comes next.

“Congratulations, Class of 2017, we finally made it,” said Salutatorian Jillian Dow in her speech. “Now let’s go out and change the world.”

Ninety-six seniors crossed the stage Friday night and received their diplomas (20 of them got honors diplomas, in recognition of having met higher standards).

Principal Dan Clifford said the students in this year’s graduating class have left a mark on the school and will be missed.

“It will be difficult to come to school Monday knowing they’re not here,” Clifford told the full-house audience of parents, other family members and friends.

Six students going into the armed forces after graduation were asked to stand and be recognized. They received a standing ovation from the audience.

Those students (and the respective branch they will serve in) include: Caleb Hummel (Air Force), Avery Jester (Air Force), Timothy Sanborn (Army), Caleb Spoon (Army), Brian Whalley (Army) and Declan White (Air Force).

Senior show choir members sang the national anthem as well as “Children Will Listen” and the finale from the musical “Into the Woods.”

Clifford recounted highlights of the past year, including athletic achievements, and also shared what he will remember about many of the individual class members. He told the audience that 28 members of the class earned some form of college credit while they were students at Ellworth High School.

Valedictorian Ashley Hudson, who earned a 98.63 grade-point average, said the EHS building “has opened our eyes to disappointment, failure and heartache,” but that it also “holds some of our fondest memories.”

She encouraged her classmates to “spread positivity, love and respect,” and said a bright future starts with them.

Dow, the salutatorian, earned a 98.59 grade-point average. She thanked family members, school officials and others for all that they had done to help the graduates get to this point in their lives.

Dow shared a quote she liked, that says the universe is conspiring a person’s success.

“The universe really is conspiring for our success,” she told her classmates.

Connor Wubbenhorst, the student speaker selected by his classmates, joked he got a freshman to write his speech for him. He said whatever graduates may have done in their lives so far, they did it well enough to make it to the stage in the EHS gym and receive their diplomas.

Wubbenhorst said graduates do not need to feel that they have all the answers and that it’s OK to say, “I don’t know, I’ll get back to you.” He said the line would be especially helpful when graduates are later asked by their parents when they are going to move out.

Wubbenhorst’s speech had a political note to it, as he encouraged his classmates to build kindness rather than walls. He also said the EHS Class of 2017 will make America strong, wealthy, proud and safe again before delivering his closing line.

“And I firmly believe that this class will actually make America great again,” he said.

