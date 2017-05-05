Draft school budget up 1.6 percent, but would need more property tax

ELLSWORTH — How do you balance fiscal responsibility to taxpayers with building a school system that provides students with a high-quality education and helps attract new residents to the community?

That was one of the questions city councilors considered Monday night at a budget workshop, where they got an overview of the proposed 2017-18 city school budget from Superintendent Dan Higgins.

In its current draft form, the budget totals $20.6 million, up $333,700 (or 1.6 percent) over last year. That includes adult education. Local taxpayers, however, would be asked for a bit more: $363,671, or 3.3 percent more than last year.

Higgins said administrators and School Board members tried to craft a budget that balanced the needs of the School Department with the ability of city taxpayers to fund it.

“We recognize that fiscal resources are not infinite,” Higgins said.

The cost center with the biggest increase in the budget is career and technical education, as a number of upgrades are planned at the Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC).

The bio-medical program is going from a half-time program with 10 students to a full-time program with a projected enrollment of 25. That will require construction of a new lab at HCTC, as it moves out of lab space at Ellsworth High School that was used this year.

Construction of the lab will require moving the academic classroom, which will in turn require a reconfiguration of the early childhood program space. Higgins said that work will cost $63,000, and the lab will require $95,000 worth of new equipment.

The program will bring in more tuition students — and the revenue that comes with them — from other towns, which was a recurring theme in Higgins’ presentation.

“Funding your [school] department and funding your programs at a level that is going to make them enticing is critical,” Higgins told councilors.

The Ellsworth School Board is set to approve a budget at its next meeting on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. It will be similar to, if not the same as, the one Higgins presented to the Council Monday night.

From there it will come back to the council at its regular monthly meeting on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. Whatever the councilors approve that night will be sent to voters for final approval in a referendum vote on Tuesday, June 13.

Higgins noted there is the possibility that the School Department will get more subsidy from the state than it is currently slated to, depending on how the budget process goes in Augusta this spring.

If that happens, a warrant article has been prepared that would allow that additional money to be used to fund reserve accounts, pay for items cut from earlier drafts of the budget or reduce the burden on local taxpayers (or some combination of the three).

Higgins and others expressed optimism Monday that the School Department will see more subsidy money coming its way, but it will be some time still before they know for sure.