Deer Isle-Stonington school budget approved

DEER ISLE — Twenty residents turned out Monday to approve a $6,252,846 school spending package for FY 2017-18 with almost no discussion during a district-wide budget meeting.

That total is 3 percent, or $187,039, less than the current year’s school budget of $6,469,964.

The quiet, brief meeting was held in the Deer Isle-Stonington High School gymnasium. Before the meeting began, Union 76 Superintendent Christian Elkington quipped that the group could “probably get in a circle.”

A third of the audience was pressed into service to handle meeting requirements. Those included five residents needed to cast ballots to choose a moderator — State Rep. Walter Kumiega (D-Deer Isle).

Another two residents were recruited to count ballots.

School Board members initiated motions to pass most of the 20 warrant articles. And pass they did, in less than 45 minutes.

The atmosphere was far from the annual budget meeting scene two years ago. In June 2015, more than a hundred residents showed up at two separate meetings to reject the budget. It was late August that year before voters passed a school budget.

The main issue was that former Superintendent Mark Jenkins had proposed a $7-million school budget, which residents said was too high for a district with 316 students.

Deer Isle Selectman Lewis Ellis was at Monday’s school budget meeting, as was his fellow board member, Selectman Twyla Weed.

“I was surprised there weren’t a few more people,” Ellis said.

“I think people realized they [the School Board] were actually handling the tough aspects of the fact that we have less students,” Ellis said. “Whatever it took, I think they got it down to a manageable sum of money. It’s still relatively high compared to the rest of the state. All in all I think they did a good job.”

Superintendent Elkington’s budget reduction plan includes sharing staff between the elementary and high school and eliminating positions.