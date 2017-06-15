Deer Isle-Stonington High School principal headed to Bucksport

DEER ISLE — Deer Isle-Stonington High School Principal Todd West is leaving to take a new job effective July 1 as Bucksport Middle School principal.

Regional School Unit 25 (RSU 25) Superintendent Jim Boothby said “we felt his strengths were a good fit.”

“Obviously he has wonderful educational experience, both in the classroom and as a building leader,” Boothby said.

Bucksport Middle School has 340 students and encompasses grades five through eight.

RSU 25 will pay West $85,000 a year.

Deer Isle-Stonington is losing other key administrators. Elementary School Principal Carla Magoon has tendered her resignation, as has John Dow. Dow was the assistant principal shared between elementary and high schools.

Magoon wants to teach again. Dow has been hired as Sedgwick Elementary School principal.

Union 76 Special Education Director A.J. Logue also has resigned to take a position in the Midcoast.

Boothby said he has been talking with Union 76 Superintendent Christian Elkington about West’s departure.

“We will definitely be working with transition plans,” Boothby said. “We will be working with them.”