Deer Isle-Stonington High School honor parts students named

DEER ISLE — The Deer Isle-Stonington High School Class of 2017 commencement will be held Sunday, June 11, at 1 p.m. at the high school.

Jordyn Judkins, daughter of Daniel and Jessi Judkins of Deer Isle, has been named valedictorian.

Judkins has been involved in pep band, jazz band, and tennis through all four years of high school as well as a senior editor of the yearbook. She is a member of peer support and the National Honor Society and received the Maine Principal’s Association Award for academic excellence and outstanding citizenship.

Judkins has been accepted to the University of Maine-Orono, where she plans on studying mechanical engineering.

This year’s salutatorian is Madison Frazier, the daughter of Chad and Jodie Frazier of Deer Isle.

Frazier played basketball and softball all four years of high school and is a member of the National Honor Society. She completed a 60-hour internship at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital this spring and plans on attending Husson University, where she will study nursing.

Torri Bray is first honors essayist. Bray is the daughter of Dexter Bray Jr. of Deer Isle and Joe and Nicole Knight of Ellsworth.

Bray was a senior editor of the yearbook as well as senior class treasurer and secretary. She completed a 60-hour internship at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital this spring and plans on attending the University of Maine at Fort Kent, where she will study nursing.

Second Honors Essayist Alex Shorey is the son of Evelyn Duncan of Stonington and grandson of Sharon Benner of Clinton.

Shorey has participated in theater, jazz band, and pep band in his two years at Deer Isle-Stonington.

Shorey plans to attend Job Corps after graduation and become a welder.