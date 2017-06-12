Deer Isle-Stonington graduation speakers share life lessons

DEER ISLE — At least one graduate in Deer Isle-Stonington High School’s Class of 2017 was surprised to be on stage for commencement exercises Sunday.

Second Honor Essayist Alex Shorey went into foster care after his mom died in 2012.

“I never thought that I would get to this point in my life,” said Shorey, who plans to attend technical school to study welding.

Shorey spoke about attending eight different elementary schools and three different high schools as a foster child before landing in Deer Isle his junior year.

“At the beginning of high school I was living in a house with 15 other kids,” Shorey said. Those children told Shorey he would never amount to anything, the graduate said.

Then there was another foster home.

“That home didn’t work out, so I was put in a home with an old couple in Franklin, Maine,” Shorey said. “That home didn’t work out either.”

But then, Shorey went to live with Evelyn Duncan, a Stonington selectman who had previously provided short-term care to foster children.

The long-term foster care Duncan provided for Shorey did work out.

“I’ve grown attached to this place and the friends I’ve made,” Shorey said. “I wish I had longer to spend in this school, but life goes on and we have to push forward.”

Shorey offered advice to younger students.

“Find a class you really like,” he said.

“Get involved in something outside the school day,” Shorey said.

Shorey joined the school’s theater group.

“The theater people treated me like I was family,” he said. “I was able to utilize my creative side too.”

Salutatorian Madeline Frazier also offered advice for her fellow students.

“Never be afraid to fail,” Frazier said.

Frazier spoke about growing up in Deer Isle and the warmth that provides.

“I’ve had community members come up to me at work and ask me if I’m ready for the big game tomorrow,” Frazier said.

The salutatorian also spoke about “the unique opportunities” that going to school in a small setting afforded. That included taking trips with her classmates.

Valedictorian Jordyn Judkins talked about a personal transformation she went through during school.

“In my opinion, humans spend too much time looking ahead and preparing for what comes next,” Judkins said.

Over Judkins’ high school career, she taught herself how to enjoy what she has instead of looking forward to what’s to come.

Judkins spoke about two older students who nagged her about joining the school tennis team and how that changed her as a person.

“I made so many new friends that tennis season I wouldn’t otherwise,” Judkins said. “I realized there’s so much more to life than sticking to what I know and staying in my comfort zone.”

After the tennis team experience, Judkins said she didn’t think twice about stepping out of her “comfort zone.” She tried to become friends with as many people as possible.

First Honor Essayist Torri Bray spoke about applying lessons from Robert Fulghum’s book, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”

“They say senior year is when you learn the truth about responsibility and accountability, but we learned it all in kindergarten,” Bray said.

Bray recited the first few lessons from the book:

Share everything. Play fair. Don’t hit people. Put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Don’t take things that aren’t yours. Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody.

“Think about what a better place the world would be if we all had cookies and milk every afternoon,” Bray told the audience. “I wish you the best and hope that you always have someone in your corner.”

In other graduation business, graduates in the Class of 2017 were awarded more than $49,000 in scholarships.