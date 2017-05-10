Council looks for ways to keep tax rate from rising

ELLSWORTH — The city’s School Board gave final approval to a budget for the coming school year Tuesday night, sending the spending plan to the City Council for its consideration next week.

Councilors, meanwhile, met for the latest in their annual series of budget workshops Monday night and considered ways to soften the financial blow to city taxpayers when tax bills go out this summer.

The council effectively has veto power over the school budget’s bottom line and can lower it from the figure approved by the School Board Tuesday night if it wants to. That is what councilors did last spring, when they reduced the school budget by a quarter-million dollars to avoid a tax hike.

Councilors will vote on the 2017-2018 school budget at their regular monthly meeting this coming Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Whatever number they approve will go out to voters for final approval in a referendum vote Tuesday, June 13.

If the council approves a lower bottom line than the one the School Board did, then the spending plan will get sent back to school officials to make line-item changes to the budget.

School Superintendent Dan Higgins said Tuesday night he hopes the council will approve the same figure the School Board did. A lower number, he said, would lead to reductions in services within the school system. He is set to meet with the council during a finance meeting Friday morning, May 12, to discuss the school budget further.

At this point, that budget has a bottom line of $20,625,269, an increase of $318,378 (1.57 percent) over the current budget. Local taxpayers, however, would be asked for almost $350,000 more than last year (an increase of 3.15 percent).

When the school budget, draft municipal budget and the county tax assessment for the city are combined, the total amount that would need to be raised from local property taxes stands at $19,768,597, an increase of $600,583.

If each of those three pieces remains unchanged, it would push the Ellsworth tax rate from its current $17.68 per $1,000 in valuation to $18.31. A resident with a home and property valued at $200,000 would see a tax hike of $126, from $3,536 to $3,662.

That scenario seems unlikely, however. While the county tax is a fixed amount that city officials have no control over, they can adjust the school (as noted above) and city budgets. Councilors have heard from department heads in recent weeks about their own respective proposed budgets, but that review is ongoing and the council has yet to make any changes.

Finance Director and Deputy City Manager Tammy Mote also said Wednesday morning she has identified savings in the municipal budget during the workshop process that are not yet reflected in the budget figures.

At the end of Monday’s workshop, councilors mulled the possibility of reducing the school budget in an effort to help taxpayers. Councilor Dawn Hudson said if the School Department is being looked at, all other municipal departments should be looked at, too.

“Everybody hurts,” Councilor Gary Fortier agreed. He made a similar point during last year’s budget process. Hudson floated the idea of directing all departments to lower their budgets by a specific amount rather than singling out the schools.

“You give us a target on the municipal side and we’ll meet it,” said City Manager David Cole.

Two factors beyond the council’s control also could affect the tax rate. One is that city officials are working with an estimated assessment of what all the property in the city is worth. Though it is based on data used by the Assessing Department and Mote said it is usually very close to the final figure, the exact number could swing the tax rate slightly in either direction. That number should be known by the end of July.

There is also a potential that the School Department may get more in subsidy from the state, though that will not be known until the budget process is done in Augusta. Legislators are set to adjourn on June 21.