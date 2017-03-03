Cool cats in the hats

ELLSWORTH — Students at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School marked National Read Across America Day on March 2 (which is also the birthday of “Cat in the Hat” author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known simply as Dr. Seuss) with Dr. Seuss-themed crafts, music, games and more.

In art class, students made Seuss-themed artwork. In the gym, students completed a Seuss-style obstacle course, and in the music classroom students — many of them also wearing the candy-cane style hats popularized by the Cat in the Hat were given instruments and performed Seuss-themed songs.

Librarian Jamie Reid said Seuss’s works are the focus of the day “because of his impact on children’s literature.”