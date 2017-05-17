City Council OKs $20.6 million school budget, sends it to voters

ELLSWORTH — The City Council approved a $20.6-million budget for the Ellsworth School Department for the coming 2017-2018 school year.

It is the same budget approved by the Ellsworth School Board last week. The City Council has the option to set a lower figure if it wants. It did so a year ago in order to help taxpayers, but opted not to this year.

Councilors Steve Beathem and Marc Blanchette both called the budget “very reasonable.” The budget’s bottom line is up 1.57 percent over the current budget, while local taxpayers — at this point — will be asked for 3.15 percent more.

Beathem noted both the city and the school get “handed more and more stuff we have to do” by the state and federal governments. Blanchette agreed, saying city officials do their job but drew a contrast with legislators in Augusta.

“As far as I’m concerned they don’t do it down there, and we pay for it,” he said.

There is a possibility that the School Department will see more in state subsidy for the 2017-18 budget, though how much (if any) is not yet known. If that does happen, school officials will have four options: add positions or programs to the budget, put the money in a capital reserve fund, use it to help reduce the burden on local taxpayers or some combination of those three.

Superintendent Dan Higgins told councilors Monday night the School Department would like to use two of the options, funding additional items seen as necessary and reducing the burden on taxpayers.

Councilors Dawn Ihle Hudson and Gary Fortier both said they were agreeable with that. Fortier asked if it should be a 50/50 split. Hudson said it depends on the amount of money that may come in.

Prior to Monday night’s meeting, councilors talked with Higgins during a Finance Committee meeting Friday morning. During that meeting Hudson, a former School Board member, said the school can only hold the line so much if it wants to be seen as a high-quality school system.

“We can’t just tread water,” she said. “If we have a school system that’s not competitive, people aren’t going to move here.”

Chairman John Phillips pointed out the city also has to contend with the “perception of affordability of living here.”

Higgins noted that although the school budget for the current school year is higher than the year before that, it did not require more money from local taxpayers. That was because of the council’s vote last spring to lower the proposal sent to it by the School Board.

Striking a similar note to what Hudson had said, Higgins asked, “How much further can we go and still maintain services?”

Monday night, Higgins thanked councilors for their support and encouraged citizens to vote in the budget validation referendum on Tuesday, June 13.