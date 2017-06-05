Bucksport middle-schoolers unveil mural at Gardner Commons

BUCKSPORT — The Gardner Commons, a 26-unit residential living center on Elm Street for people aged 62 and up, just got a little bit more colorful.

Three middle school students, their teacher and two local artists worked together for several months to paint images of Bucksport landmarks on the wall of the living center’s central common room. The mural was revealed at a reception there last week.

“We use this room all the time for coffee, puzzles, snacks, tea parties,” said Gardner Commons board member Sue Davis. “It was the residents’ idea to have something like this on the wall.”

Local artist Faye Ivers said the idea of painting local historic buildings, including the Alamo Theatre, the Buck Memorial Library and Wahl’s Dairy Port, also came from meetings with the residents.

“We put Gardner Commons in the center,” she said. The Commons itself is a historic building; it used to be the town’s high school and later its middle school. What was once the school stage and basketball court is now the common area where residents sit and chat.

“Some people here today can remember being here as students,” Davis said.

Jean Hazard, Bucksport High School Class of 1945, is one of them. The 90-year-old has lived there nine years and spent much of that time hanging out with friends in the common room. She thinks the bright-colored murals are a handsome addition to the space.

“I think it’s amazing,” she said, “just beautiful.”

Painting the mural was a brand new experience for the three middle school artists: 14-year-old Joseph Jalbert, 13-year-old Alexzander Coffin, and 13-year-old Anthoney Smith. The three eighth-graders are part of the middle school’s Gifted and Talented program.

“They’re used to drawing smaller pictures,” said Laurie Brooks, the Gifted and Talented teacher and program coordinator. “But this really gave them a chance to get into the paint and do it at a larger scale.”

“It definitely took us out of our comfort zones because we don’t normally do this every day,” Jalbert said. “It was a special treat to get to do this.”

The artists printed out photographs of each building, then outlined those pictures onto transparencies and projected them onto the wall of the common room. Next, they traced the outlines onto the wall and painted in from there. Sometimes an artist would accidentally bump the projector, but it was “nothing we couldn’t fix” Coffin said.

Local artist Anna Burpee painted the Jed Prouty building freehand. Burpee heard that people saw ghosts there, a detail that she wanted to include in her work.

“Faye and I decided we needed a ghost in the window, and we discovered it was already there,” Burpee said. While she assumed the grey splotch in the fourth-story window came from the way the paint settled on the brick wall, one can never be too sure about these things.

Supernatural or not, the ghost is just one of several hidden features on the mural. Gardner Commons resident Perley Spaulding and his corgi-shepherd mix Bo often hung out with the artists as they painted, so the two got a couple splotches of their own looking out from their apartment window.

“They all know me and my dog, so that was nice of them to put me in there,” said Spaulding, pointing at the second-from-right window on the ground floor of the Gardner Commons mural.

There are more small features to look out for: the Alamo marquee announces showings of “Song of the South,” the first movie Ivers ever saw in that theater. The clock on the steeple of the Methodist Church mural is fixed at 11:30, which was the time in the morning when the artists would get together to work on the mural.

“You can’t get it as perfect as you’d like [on brick],” said Ivers, who went to high school at what is now the Gardner Commons. Still, Ivers enjoyed the process. “It’s been fun,” she said.

“It’s been interesting meeting the people who live here,” added Burpee, who said she used to sing Beatles karaoke on the common area stage when she went to high school there. “We’d talk as we painted.”

The Gardner Commons first opened as a residential living center in 2008, and its 26 units are fully booked.