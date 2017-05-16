Bucksport High School announces 2017 honor parts

BUCKSPORT — After four years of hard work, Arlena Tolmasoff has earned the title of valedictorian at Bucksport High School.

The daughter of Noell Fuller, Tolmasoff maintained a 102.3 average while participating in varsity cheering, the math team and the student mentor program. She also was a class officer and participated in the Dirigo Girls’ State event. Her academic achievements earned her the MPA Principal’s Award, the Scholar Athlete Award and a spot in the National Honor Society. Tolmasoff plans to study mathematics at the University of Maine this fall.

Bucksport’s salutatorian this year is Dylan Bunker, the son of Elizabeth and Timothy Bunker. He maintained a 99.1 average while participating in the golf, track and robotics teams. Bunker also took part in the jazz band, pep band, sailing club and outing club, as well as Dirigo Boys’ State and the Maine Youth Leadership conference. He was named a member of the National Honor Society and received the Dartmouth Book Award. Bunker plans to study marine engineering technology at Maine Maritime Academy in the fall. He also hopes to earn a USLG 3rd Engineer License and Stationary Boiler Operator’s License.

The first honor essayist this year is Kristina Cloutier. The daughter of Renaud Cloutier and Jennifer Collins, Cloutier maintained a 99 average while participating in the Student Leadership team, the student mentor program, and the math, soccer, track and chess teams. Cloutier was a cross-country manager, the class secretary and the band vice president. She participated in the school chorus, musicals and one-acts. A member of the National Honor Society and a Dirigo Girls’ State delegate, Cloutier plans to study secondary education with a concentration in social studies at the University of Maine at Farmington this fall.

The second honor essayist this year is Taylor Megno, the daughter of Amy and Jason Szostek and Kevin and Sandi Megno. Megno maintained a 97.6 average while participating in the math team, the band, drama, chorus, and the volleyball and softball teams. Megno was the softball captain her junior and senior years, and the volleyball captain her senior year. She served as Student Council secretary and earned the George Eastman’s Youth Leadership Award. A member of the National Honor Society and a Dirigo Girls’ State delegate, Megno plans to study forensic science at Husson University this fall.