Brooklin School reconfigures classrooms

BROOKLIN — A proposal to have a K-3 classroom at the Brooklin School in the fall has been scrapped in favor of a K-2 classroom.

School Board Chairwoman Paige Morse emphasized that a proposed K-3 classroom was not an effort to reduce the budget. Rather it was more of a staffing change, she said.

Brooklin will have a K-2 classroom instead.

“There was a little bit of hesitation from some parents,” Morse said. The developmental differences between a kindergarten student and a third-grader were too great.

“By the time you’re in third grade, you’re becoming a real student,” Morse said. A kindergarten student, in some instances, may still be learning the alphabet or how to sit in a group.

The School Board is re-jiggering class formations due in part to retirements.

The teacher who has a combined second-third grade classroom this year is retiring.

Teaching Principal Halina Nawrot also plans to retire.

Finally, a social studies teacher is reducing her hours to half-time next year.

“We’ll be effectively losing the equivalent of two full-time teachers,” Morse said.

To replace those positions, the school is hiring a principal who will work part time coordinating student testing and doing special education work.

Brooklin also is hiring a new teacher who will have a combined third and fourth grade classroom.

Morse noted that the K-2 class would be led by a head teacher. An education technician certified to teach in the classroom also would be in the room so the head teacher would not be in charge of teaching all three grades at once.

School enrollment is projected to decline in the fall from 54 students to 35 students.

The drop in numbers is due in part to the impending graduation of 14 eighth-grade students — one of the largest classes at the school.

In related business, the School Board has 11 applicants for the principal position. The board was scheduled to have a special meeting Tuesday to choose candidates to interview.

In other business, the board several months ago had discussed the possibility of changing its membership in Union 76. Numerous options were discussed, including going it alone and hiring a part-time superintendent, joining with the town of Sedgwick or joining another school union.

However, the board has hired a consultant to research the best plan for Brooklin, Morse said.

“She’s going to do the research and come back with a professional opinion that’s not biased,” Morse said. “We all kind of have a stake in the game.”