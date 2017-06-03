Blue Hill Harbor School graduation set for June 17

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Harbor School will host its 10th commencement on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m., at the school’s new 57 South St. location.

The graduating class includes Luke Flanzala and Grant Forbes, both of Castine, Alexander V. Retberg of Penobscot and Silas G. Ziner of Deer Isle.

Selectman and Blue Hill native Vaughn Leach will give the keynote address.

All are welcome to attend.

Founded in 2007, the Blue Hill Harbor School is the Blue Hill Peninsula’s independent and thriving project-based secondary school.

In 2016, the school moved to a new, spacious facility, custom-designed and built with ample room to expand its curriculum, add teaching staff and serve more students, supported by a dedicated faculty.

The school has an 8-to-1 student-teacher ratio and increased its population by 35 percent in the past year.

The Blue Hill Harbor School offers secondary students an ambitious, personalized learning program, customized to fit unique learning styles and interests.

Along with a growing number of small independent schools nationwide, the school finds new and innovative ways to help students succeed along their path of choice.