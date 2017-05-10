Edith Lounder named Hancock’s Citizen of the Year

HANCOCK — Edith Yvonne Lounder, who was born and bred in town and has worked hard all of her life, was named Hancock’s Citizen of the Year for 2017.

Lounder, daughter of the late Lessie Page Lounder and Harry Lounder Sr., was presented with a basket of flowers and a plaque at the start of Town Meeting May 9.

“She’s part of a large and prominent very solid family group, active and well known throughout the area,” said writer Sandy Phippen in making the presentation.

Phippen said Lounder was known to be a hard worker and readily pitched in with chores around her family’s property.

She attended the Mount Desert Ferry School, the old Corner School, the present Hancock Grammar School and Sumner Memorial High School.

Phippen said Sumner’s SPINDRIFT yearbook noted that “Edie” was a home economics major and played basketball and softball.

“For two years she was in the Girls’ Rifle Club and her sophomore year she played in the band, but no one I spoke with remembered what instrument she played,” Phippen laughed.

“Her weakness was her classmate Sturgis Haskins; and her cause of death was driving,” Phippen said of the class notes in the yearbook lightheartedly predicting the future.

“Her favorite song was ‘Humpty Dumpty Heart,’” he added.

Lounder worked at the former Liberty National Bank in Ellsworth for several years and was dedicated to her large family, helping with nieces and nephews and rarely missing any of their sporting events, Phippen said.

He said Lounder is a longtime member of the Hancock Congregational Church, where she has served as a deacon and trustee.

“Extremely dependable and helpful, she is one of the backbones,” Phippen said. “On Hancock Point she worked with her mother and relatives at many of the cottages. She’s been called ‘the keeper of the keys’ to the Point.”

Lounder, he said, is a longtime member of the Hancock Woman’s Club, the Hancock Historical Society and was very involved with the formation of the Hancock Police Department.

“I remember how she handled traffic on the west side of the town for the months that the movie crew of ‘Pet Sematary’ was here,” Phippen said of the filming of the Stephen King novel.

“I’ve probably left out a lot of other good works she’s done, but she certainly has given a good part of her life to this town,” Phippen said. “She’s part of the very fabric of this society.”