Stu Marckoon, assistant fire chief in Lamoine, stands next to a pickup truck that was damaged when a tree branch fell onto it Thursday morning on Douglas Highway in Lamoine. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Driver unhurt when tree branch falls on truck while driving September 7, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News LAMOINE — A driver was shaken up but not injured after a large tree branch fell onto the hood of his vehicle while he was driving Thursday morning. Don Clark of Lamoine was headed south on Douglas Highway (Route 184) late Thursday morning when he heard a loud snapping noise. "I slammed on my brakes because I saw the tree branch coming down," said Clark. "I was hoping it wouldn't hit the windshield." His reaction likely saved him from being injured, as the large branch from a maple tree fell onto the hood of his 2016 Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup truck. Most of the damage was on the driver's side of the vehicle. "What kind of luck is that?" asked one of the Lamoine firefighters who responded to the scene to remove the branch and direct traffic. The road was down to one lane for a time. "I'd say that's pretty good," said Clark. "I'm still standing here." Clark and others agreed the situation could have been much worse had the branch fallen onto the windshield of his vehicle rather than the hood. Clark said he was almost home when the incident occurred, and said his daughter was once involved in a car crash in the same general area. "They say accidents happen close to home," he said, adding that his experiences suggested that was true. Deputy Corey Bagley from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Dave's Auto Repair and Towing towed the truck from the scene.