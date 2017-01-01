Franklin firefighter Billy Grindle inspects a dangling utility pole Friday night in the wake of a single-vehicle accident on the Eastbrook Road in Franklin. TINA SMITH/FIRE CHICKS PHOTOGRAPHY Driver unhurt in Franklin crash Friday night January 1, 2017 on Cops & Courts, News FRANKLIN — A man was unhurt when his pickup truck crashed on the Eastbrook Road Friday night, though the crash knocked out power in the area for a time. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. The pickup truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and it had to be towed from the scene. Firefighters responded to the scene, as did a crew from Emera Maine. The utility company sent a cherry-picker truck to repair the damage to the power lines. The man’s name was not immediately available.