Driver injured after pickup truck flips on Route 1 in Steuben

STEUBEN — A pickup truck traveling along Route 1 in Steuben crossed the center line on Tuesday night, forcing multiple cars off the road before hitting a ditch and flipping, according to witnesses.

The driver wasn’t immediately identified by authorities, but was awake and taken to the hospital. He had a cut across the front of his face, but first responders said there were no other injuries.

Steuben resident Veronica Bamford-Connors said she had pulled out of the Steuben Country Store and was traveling south on Route 1 when she saw a truck in her lane. She thought the driver was passing a car in the northbound lane, so she started to flash her lights.

“At first I thought he was passing,” she said. “I was like, ‘What are you doing? This is a bad place to pass.’”

When the truck didn’t go back into its lane, she had to pull off the side of the road.

“I’m just thankful because I’ve got two little people in the car, too,” she said.

She immediately called 911 before she had even realized the truck flipped.

Her husband, Dereck Connors, said he saw the truck flip and thought it was five feet off the ground.

Jennifer Parritt of Steuben was driving behind them and barely managed to get out of the truck’s way before she slid into the ditch and tore up the bottom of her car.

“I braced for impact, closed my eyes,” she said. “I don’t know how he missed me.”

She said she thought the truck was going about 80 miles per hour and that it came close to hitting four cars all heading south on the road.

After the truck passed Parritt, it hit a driveway and launched into the air before landing upside down.

Chris Bell with the Steuben Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance, said the driver told him he fell asleep at the wheel.

Petit Manan Ambulance and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene Tuesday.