Downeast Teen Leadership Camp set for week of July 24-28

MACHIAS — Healthy Acadia is now accepting applications for Downeast Teen Leadership Camp to be held July 24-28 at the University of Maine at Machias.

Now in its 17th year, Downeast Teen Leadership Camp is five-day, overnight summer camp experience for youth entering grades seven, eight or nine that challenges and empowers teens by providing them with the tools and support needed to develop strong leadership skills, emotional resilience and make positive decisions about their lives.

The skills teens gain through the program help them to make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.

The camp is founded on the belief that adolescents can make positive decisions regarding their lives if they have accurate information, positive self-esteem and a clear understanding of their individual passions, motivations and goals. The program emphasizes development of strong coping skills — decision-making, goal setting, self-confidence, assertiveness, etc. — that will help prevent teen involvement with alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. Program staff, which include Healthy Acadia substance use prevention specialists and youth volunteers who are also graduates of the camp program, serve as positive role models and provide a strong support network of peers and adult allies.

Throughout the week, students will participate in mini-workshops, team-building activities and interactive group sessions that increase awareness of substance use issues, promote self-esteem and encourage ownership through individual involvement in project selection, planning and implementation.

Nationally recognized motivational speakers Ed Gerety and Harriet Turk will further emphasize the power and consequence of personal choice.

The week also will include a mix of recreational activities — swimming, crafts, games, and a dance, pizza party and bonfire — to help create a fun and memorable experience for campers.

For information about the program, contact Terri Woodruff at 255-3741 or email [email protected]. Find DETLC applications and program information at www.healthyacadia.org.