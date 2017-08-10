DOT still exploring options for deteriorating Blue Hill Falls Bridge

BLUE HILL — It was déjà vu all over again at the Aug. 8 Maine Department of Transportation meeting about the Blue Hill Falls Bridge.

The department is still exploring options for the deteriorating bridge’s future, including renovating the existing bridge or possibly building a new one. Another possibility is to reroute Route 175 and “repurpose” the bridge.

Whatever is decided, nothing will happen any time soon.

DOT Project Manager Andrew Lathe said the goal is to choose a “preferred alternative” in 2018. Then final design work will take at least a year, he said.

“It could be a couple more years before you see boots on the ground there,” Lathe said. “We’re really going to exhaust this engineering process. We want to make sure we’re very thorough with this process.”

Resident Christopher Marks asked, “What does repurposing the bridge mean?”

“We’re not sure what repurposing means,” Lathe quipped.

Essentially, the DOT would no longer own the bridge. There would need to be an entity to take it over, Lathe said.

“It could be an observation platform, a bike path, it could be any number of things,” he said.

The DOT would check on the bridge every couple years.

South Blue Hill resident Noel Paul Stookey said, “I’m an advocate for building a new bridge in a new location…” This would preserve the historic and environmental value of the current bridge, he said.

Blue Hill resident Greg Bush, who recently moved here from Miami, said the roadways are unsafe for walkers and bikers.

“I’m very much in favor of another roadway and preserving that bridge as a recreational bridge,” Bush said.

Members of the Blue Hill Bridge Advisory Committee also were assembled to listen to residents’ questions and concerns after DOT officials spoke.

“The purpose of this meeting is to hear what the community wants to tell us,” said committee member Stephen Rappaport of East Blue Hill. “I really want to hear you. I’ve heard all these guys.”

Some residents are frustrated that they are being asked to share their opinion when they don’t have any information.

“Before I can give you usable feedback, you’ve got to give me a little bit of guidance about what you’re seriously considering,” said Scott Miller, the Blue Hill Planning Board chairman and a South Blue Hill resident.

“Just asking us for feedback now because ‘the bridge is going to fall down at some point what should we do?’ is not a useful way to get feedback,” Miller said.

Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz said some of the committee members thought the scheduling of the meeting was “rushed,” but the town wanted to get seasonal residents’ input while available.

Adding to all the angst about what to do about the bridge is that it’s sacred ground for many.

“If we take away that bridge, we’re taking away a central artery of our community,” said Ann Luskey, a seasonal South Blue Hill resident.

Blue Hill Selectman Ellen Best suggested that residents keep their emotions in check.

“I love the bridge,” said Best, who resides in South Blue Hill. But, “don’t try to replicate it. It won’t be the same. It won’t be the same patina. It’s not the same concrete anymore. Let’s look at it with a clear eye.”

Resident Mindy Marshuetz is concerned because there was no mention of potential economic impacts of the project, whatever it turns out to be.

“This will impact people who make a living here,” Marshuetz said. “I don’t see any information about how this will impact economically people as well as emergency services.”

Brooklin Selectman Deborah Brewster, who sits on the bridge advisory committee, replied, “For me, that’s why we’re having this meeting tonight. Tonight is the human face of the issue and it’s really important.”

Stookey asked the DOT about the longevity of the current bridge, which has crumbling cement parts.

“How long can we reasonably plan to travel on it before it’s condemned?” Stookey asked.

“We can probably maintain the structure of it by small repairs indefinitely,” Lathe said.

Timothy Cote, an engineer for HNTB Corp., which the DOT has contracted with for bridge work, said the bridge will eventually deteriorate to the point that it can carry less and less weight.

“The bridge would start to be posted for loads,” Cote said. “At this point, I’m not worried the bridge is at risk of imminent closure.”

Meanwhile, resident Donna Constantinople is worried about the causeway bridge, which motorists traverse to get to the Blue Hill Falls Bridge.

“It, too, doesn’t look great,” Constantinople said. “A lot will be going over that very narrow, somewhat crumbly causeway bridge,” if the Falls Bridge is rehabilitated or rebuilt, she said.