DMR to hold hearing on planned Bagaduce oyster farm

PENOBSCOT — The Department of Marine Resources will hold a public hearing next week on the application of the Taunton Bay Oyster Co. for a 10-year aquaculture lease to farm oysters on three tracts totaling just under 23 acres in Northern Bay on the Bagaduce River.

No doubt anticipating a large turnout, DMR has set aside two evenings — Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 25 — for the hearing.

Perhaps anticipating a repeat of the protracted and contentious hearing on an application for a four-acre experimental aquaculture lease on Morgans Bay in Surry, DMR announced that the Bagaduce River hearing would be continued until one week later — Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 — if it “cannot be concluded by a reasonable hour” or if circumstances such as winter weather force a postponement.

All hearing sessions are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Penobscot Community/Elementary School and may well attract a large crowd.

Last week, a group calling itself the Bagaduce Watershed Association expressed its concerns about the aquaculture proposal in a half-page advertisement in The Ellsworth American. Bill McWeeny, a middle school mathematics and science teacher at the Adams School in Castine, was named as a contact for more information about the proposal.

The oyster farm proposal has some history.

In March 2015, DMR held a preliminary “scoping session” in Penobscot at which Michael Briggs, Taunton Bay Oyster Co.’s president, described his proposal for a large oyster farm — about 23 acres in size — in Northern Bay to a largely hostile crowd of owners of land located along the river and other residents of the Bagaduce River watershed area.

Among the concerns expressed at the scoping session were the potential for excessive traffic from the oyster farm’s operations at the Penobscot town landing.

The biggest issue was the belief expressed by many in the crowd that DMR had no information about the biological carrying capacity of the Bagaduce watershed for oyster farming.

The carrying capacity is the maximum population size of a particular species the environment can sustain indefinitely, considering food supply, habitat, water and other necessities.

One area resident expressed concern that the operation might have an adverse impact on the population of starfish — a source of food for some seabirds but a serious predator of oysters.

In October 2015, the company filed an application with DMR for a lease covering 23.7 acres spread over three separate tracts of river bottom. Tract 1 lies northwest of Aunt Mollie Island. Tract 2 lies southwest of Sparks Island. Tract 3 — at 15.34 acres the largest parcel — lies north of Gravel Island.

Last December, Taunton Bay filed a revised application, reducing the size of the tract northwest of Aunt Mollie Island by almost an acre and the total size of the proposed lease area to 22.87 acres. The revised application also provided that Tract 1 would be used only for the bottom culture of oysters and that no floating bags or cages would be located there.

According to its latest application, Taunton Bay does plan to raise oysters in floating bags suspended from as many as 72 floating lines — each with a capacity of up to 150 bags — and in as many as 100 wire mesh cages that would be used to store oysters on the river bottom during the winter.

Most of the total area of the lease site would be devoted to bottom culture in which juvenile oysters are spread “broadcast” onto the mud river bottom then harvested when they grow to marketable size after about 24-36 months.

Approximately six acres would be dedicated to floating plastic bags used to grow juvenile seed oysters in until they were large enough to be transferred to the river bottom.

Last summer, DMR scientists spent two days inspecting the proposed lease site. During their visits, they collected information on wildlife present in the area, the sorts of plants and animals that live in the water on the site, the potential impact of the proposed farm on navigation in the area and on landowners’ access to their island properties. On the second visit, a biologist from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife accompanied the DMR personnel to assess the area’s seabird population.

Following their site visit, the DMR scientists determined that the proposed lease could have some minimal impact on navigation in the area, especially given the shallow water around the shoreside margins of several of the tracts. What little marine activity that does occur in the area, according to the site report, involves primarily small, outboard-powered boats or kayaks.

Information about how to participate in the hearing, copies of the lease application and copies of the site visit report are available on the DMR website, www.maine.gov/dmr.