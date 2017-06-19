Discussion on retail marijuana headlines Gouldsboro Town Meeting

GOULDSBORO — An ordinance prohibiting retail sales of marijuana was the primary subject of discussion at Gouldsboro’s Annual Town Meeting Wednesday evening.

Approximately 100 residents were present at the meeting, which was held at the Peninsula School in Prospect Harbor. Residents from each of Gouldsboro’s four villages were present.

Despite some notable objections, the marijuana ordinance passed early in the meeting. The ordinance will prohibit retail marijuana sales and marijuana-related social clubs within Gouldsboro town limits.

On Nov. 8, Maine voters narrowly approved a referendum that legalized the personal use of marijuana throughout the state. Municipalities such as Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill and Bar Harbor have passed temporary moratoriums on the retail sale of marijuana.

“In the early days of [the law legalizing recreational marijuana use], cities and towns don’t exactly know how things are going to work out,” Town Manager Bryan Kaenrath said. “This has nothing to do with personal possession. It’s about setting up a shop on Main Street to engage in retail sales.”

Gouldsboro’s ordinance doesn’t have the “sunset” provisions that some of the aforementioned cities and towns used in their ordinances. The prohibition against retail sales in Gouldsboro will be indefinite unless residents choose to repeal it.

The state of Maine is not required to accept retail marijuana licenses until Feb. 1, 2018. Recreational use of marijuana became legal Jan. 30.

Other issues discussed at the meeting were the town’s annual budget and a $6,000 provision for the Dorcas Library. Although the library provision was originally not part of the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, a citizen’s petition was launched to reinstate that funding in recent months. The $6,000 was granted to the library after Gouldsboro residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of the appropriation at the meeting.

Overall, the budget rose from $4,387,121 to $4,467,788, an increase of 1.8 percent. The increase was slightly larger than last year’s 1.7 percent increase but smaller than the respective 8.3 and 2.5 percent increases from the 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years.

Gouldsboro’s general administration, public safety, Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) and county tax budgets saw increases of 3.4 percent or less. The public works and services and committees’ budgets decreased by 11.9 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. Gouldsboro’s share of the RSU 24 budget accounts for nearly two-thirds of the town’s spending.

The town’s reserves and non-profit contributions budgets, on the other hand, both decreased by more than 40 percent. The town’s property budget fell by a modest 1.6 percent.