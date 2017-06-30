Dinner, dance to help Matt King

MARIAVILLE — A dinner and dance to raise money to build a cottage for Matt King on his sister’s farm in North Carolina will be held at the Mariaville Grange Hall, 1675 Mariaville Road, on Saturday, July 8, with the dinner from 5-7 p.m. and the dance to follow, from 7-11 p.m.

King, who grew up in Mariaville, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a head-on collision on his way to the junior prom at Ellsworth High School in 1985. After emerging from a coma and a long hospital stay, King struggled to walk and talk, but his hard work enabled him to cross the stage on foot to receive his diploma a year after the accident.

For decades, he has lived in group homes, where he underwent countless hours of physical, speech and occupational therapy in order to gain some “semblance of a normal life,” said sister Becky King.

“Every summer, Matt comes to North Carolina and stays with my husband and me,” she said. “We have a small farm where Matt spends his time working in the gardens, caring for the animals, helping bale hay and sitting on the porch, watching the sunsets. We have fun biking, dancing and enjoying the long days of Carolina summers.”

Becky King and her husband plan to build a small, handicapped-accessible, safe and comfortable cottage on their farm so Matt can enjoy those Carolina days year-round. Because of his limited income, help is needed to raise $35,000 for construction of the cottage. An online campaign has raised about $10,000 so far, but the family, friends and high school classmates of both Matt, Becky and sister Amy Henderson hope that the dinner and dance will move the project along while giving people a chance to celebrate Matt’s move with good food and dancing, some of Matt’s favorite things.

Dinner includes spaghetti, homemade meatballs, salad, rolls and Fork-in-the-Road pies and cakes for dessert. Admission to both the dinner and dance is by donation. To volunteer or for more information, contact Amy Henderson at (207) 266-8024 or [email protected]

Anyone wishing to donate directly to cottage construction effort can contact Henderson or search for “Help Matt Move to North Carolina” on gofundme.com.