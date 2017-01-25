Developer sets sights on Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — A St. Petersburg, Fla., man has plans to breathe new life into downtown Blue Hill.

John Warren has purchased the 66 Steak and Seafood building on Main Street and the Harbor School’s former building at 8 Mill St. The Mill Street building had been Pie in the Sky pizza several years ago.

“My interest has been for a longtime historic preservation and small business,” said Warren, who is a Bangor native.

Warren is working with his broker, George MacLeod of Main Real Estate Brokerage, to find restaurant operators for the properties.

“We’re looking for experienced operators who can build strong year-round customer bases and network with other Main Street businesses,” Warren stated in a press release.

Warren also purchased the historic four-story Masonic Temple building in Belfast.

Warren’s interest in Blue Hill was sparked while attending a wedding in the town a few years ago.

“Blue Hill and Belfast have it all,” Warren said. “History, architecture, artists, opportunities on Main Street. These are all critically important to small business development, so they are what I look for when I’m considering real estate investments.

“What really hooked me, though, is the people I’ve met. Great people everywhere. My only regret is that it took me so long to return.”

“I’m a practical business person,” Warren said. “You’ve got to do more than love an old building. You’ve got to find adaptive uses for them or they go the way of the dinosaurs. You’ve got to find a good pairing of them. That usually means you’ve got to find good small businesses,” to operate in them.

The news is welcome for Blue Hill. The Mill Street property has only been vacant for a few months, as the Harbor School relocated to South Street in August. However, the 66 Steak and Seafood restaurant closed in May 2014.

“I think any kind of activity is good for the town,” said Selectman John Bannister.

“I think the number of restaurants we have are finding it pretty tough to make a go of it,” Bannister said. “Sometimes you take any business and you cut the pie into so many pieces and pretty soon everybody feels hungry. But, if somebody wants to open a business, I think that’s usually a good thing.”

Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz spoke with Warren during an earlier visit to the area.

“It’s exciting,” Schatz said. “He didn’t share specifics, but he seems to have a vision and it’s one that’s sustainable and permanent. I expect good things with his investment.”

Downtown business owners are hoping for good things too.

Karen Brandenburg and her husband, David Caplan, have owned The Meadow of Blue Hill on Main Street for several years.

“People want a place to have lunch, have a glass of wine, have a Bloody Mary, meet their friends,” Brandenburg said. “It makes coming to Blue Hill worthy. I so want there to be something good there.”

“People always ask me, ‘Where can we go for lunch?’” Brandenburg said. “You just struggle to make suggestions.”

“In the summertime, we’re open seven days a week until Christmas,” Brandenburg said. “How great would it be if there was a fabulous place for brunch?

Cullen Schneider, owner of Fairwinds Florist on Main Street, said, “I was so happy to learn that these properties had been purchased. And, I really hope that the new owner is able to fill them soon. I feel lucky to have what is considered an ‘anchor’ business in downtown Blue Hill, but there is so much room for more.

“My biggest hope is that whatever moves in is open year round…I’m not pretending that my business turns a profit this time of year, but January, February, March and April are part of our big picture and the services we offer then aim to build a loyal customer base, and keep our lights on, not to mention offering year round employment, which I feel strongly helps the whole community,” Schneider said.

Corey Paradise, who owns Paradise Tattoo on Water Street, said, “I loved having a downtown bar with a kitchen open later than my tattoo shop for both clients and myself.

“I miss having a reliable bakery and envy Belfast for having two fantastic choices in Chase’s and Moonbat,” Paradise said. “I also think a small scale music club would bring more people out into town and as restaurants, bars, bakeries, hardware stores and other businesses do, help build the network of community and economics needed for downtown to be a destination not a drive through.”

Anyone interested in lease opportunities at any of the properties should contact MacLeod at 944-8771 or [email protected]