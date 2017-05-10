Deer Isle women accused of covering driveways with glass May 10, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — Two Deer Isle women were charged Friday after they allegedly covered two driveways with broken glass during the overnight hours of May 4-5, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. One victim called the Sheriff’s Office early in the morning Friday to report the damage. Deputy Franklin Jennings said numerous liquor bottles had been thrown in the woman’s driveway. “The same thing had been done at another relative’s residence,” Jennings said. Jennings summoned Meranda Smith, 26, and Brittany Slavick, 27, on one count each of criminal mischief. The pair is scheduled to appear in court in June. The women are known to their victims, according to Jennings. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of May 11 - May 10, 2017 Deer Isle women accused of covering driveways with glass - May 10, 2017 Orland man’s rape conviction upheld by court - May 10, 2017