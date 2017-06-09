Deer Isle to vote on changing government structure

DEER ISLE — For nearly 50 years, former Selectman Neville Hardy spent every weekday afternoon at the town office handling Deer Isle business.

“Mr. Hardy was the heart and soul of town government,” Selectman Lewis Ellis said. “After 47 years, he left us with some knowledge but not a lot.”

To that end, Ellis recommended the town of Deer Isle change its form of government to one that includes a town manager.

The vote on the proposed change of government will be held Tuesday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town office by secret ballot.

“My other two selectmen both have full-time jobs,” Ellis said. “I’m going to stay as long as I need, but I’m seriously thinking about leaving next year. That means we’re definitely going to have to have somebody in the office all the time.”

“Some people have been saying we’re going to lose control but we’re not going to lose control,” Ellis said. “The selectmen are still going to be in control. No one is going to lose their jobs.”

Deer Isle (pop. 1,975) would still hold an annual town meeting. A board of selectmen would still govern the town. Residents would still vote on elected officials, including town clerk, treasurer/tax collector and road commissioner.

The town meeting/selectmen/town manager form of government is the second most common form of government in Maine with 135 municipalities operating that way, according to the Maine Municipal Association (MMA).

Roughly 250 of the 491 municipalities in Maine have a town or city manager.

“As municipalities grow in size, as state and federal regulations increase in number and complexity, many a municipality has hired a manager to administer the town government,” MMA stated.

“Under this form of government, the board of selectmen continues to serve as the town’s executive body,” the organization stated. The only difference is that the selectmen can attend more to issues of policy when they have an administrator to oversee the daily municipal operations.”

Ellis said Deer Isle has a number of operations that a town manager is needed to oversee.

The list includes the transfer station, highway department and revitalization of Deer Isle village.

Deer Isle contributes several thousand dollars each year to a Clam Ordinance Committee as well as to the Island Community Center, Ellis said.

“One of the selectmen is supposed to be on that committee [Island Community Center],” Ellis said. “Now the town manager could be on the committee and see what’s happening with our dollars.”

Moving on to the transfer station, Deer Isle has raised $25,000 a year at town meetings the past few years to purchase a compactor.

“…Yet it still hasn’t been done,” Ellis said.

“We were approached by AT&T for a cell tower on town property,” said Ellis. “Somebody dropped the ball. That’s $12,000 a year in revenue.”

“We need somebody who can do budgeting,” he said. “We [the selectmen] are doing the budgeting. Is it working? I don’t know. The auditors told me I did a good job, but I don’t know.”

If the town votes in favor of changing the form of government, an ad hoc committee will be formed to help with the change and the search for a town manager.

In other business Tuesday, residents will be asked whether they approve of a $4,033,200 spending package for the Deer Isle-Stonington schools during a budget validation referendum.

Nineteen Deer Isle residents and five Stonington residents approved the school budget at a community-wide budget meeting June 5.