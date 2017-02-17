Deer Isle Town Meeting set for March 6

DEER ISLE — Voters can expect to see a higher town budget at the annual Town Meeting on Monday, March 6, at the town office. However, property taxes should remain flat, said Selectman Lew Ellis.

Polls will be open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. with the Town Meeting warrant portion to commence around 2 p.m.

Ellis said the proposed town budget is $1,278,203.

That’s an increase of $94,880 over this year’s budget, which is $1,283,323.

Ellis explained that the increase to property taxes would only be $8,880. The selectmen have added funds from a few town accounts to balance the budget. That includes tree growth, auto excise and surplus accounts.

“We haven’t signed the official warrant yet, but I can’t see how it’s going to change at this point,” Ellis said.

Several municipal expenses have increased, including the cost of health insurance for town employees as well as tarring for town roads.

There also is an increase in the amount proposed to be added to Deer Isle’s fire engine capital reserve.

“Every time we get ready to buy a new fire engine the price jumps $100,000,” he said. This year voters will be asked to put away $40,000. The town currently has $191,000 in the fund and a truck needs to be ordered this year, Ellis said.

The Shellfish Conservation Committee is asking for $12,000 instead of the $8,000 that was allocated in this year’s budget.

Ellis explained that because the lobster industry did well, fewer fishermen were buying clamming licenses, so revenue from clamming licenses decreased this year from about $19,000 to $15,000. However, Shellfish Warden Raelene Pert still has the same number of miles to travel and hours to spend enforcing the ordinance, so the committee increased its town request.

A new request this year is for $20,000 for funding prescription opioid and heroin abuse education in the Deer Isle-Stonington elementary and high schools as well as for treatment and recovery programs for island residents. Stonington residents also are being asked at their annual town meeting to contribute $20,000.

Ellis said that changing the form of government in Deer Isle to that of a town manager-run municipality may come up at the meeting.

The selectman has one year left on his term and said he doesn’t intend to run again. The town of Deer Isle needs to have someone, like him, who can spend a few hours a day at the office, handling town business. Until former Selectman Neville Hardy left office, Hardy had been the unofficial town manager, spending time every day at the office.

In election business, incumbent School Board member Skip Greenlaw is seeking re-election to a three-year term.

A one-year seat on the School Board is being contested. Loring Kydd seeks that post, as does Amy Vaughn.

Selectman Ronald B. Eaton is running unopposed for re-election to a three year term on the Board of Selectmen.

Treasurer and tax collector Myra P. Weed is seeking re-election to a one-year term, as is Town Clerk Heather S. Cormier.

Road Commissioner Bert Schmidt is running unopposed for a one-year term.