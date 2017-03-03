Deadline to apply for tax relief programs is April 1

ELLSWORTH — Anyone looking for a break on their local property tax bill has until April 1 to file for an exemption if they meet the necessary criteria.

And don’t be fooled by the date, the exemptions are not a joke and offer homeowners the chance to save hundreds of dollars in property tax each year.

The homestead exemption is for Maine residents who have owned a home for more than a year and occupy it as their permanent residence. It currently exempts $15,000 of a property’s value from tax calculations, and is set to go to $20,000 in August.

Although Republican Governor Paul LePage has proposed limiting the homestead exemption to Mainers 65 and over, that proposal awaits legislative action and faces likely resistance.

If the exemption is not changed, Ellsworth City Assessor Larry Gardner said city residents who have the homestead exemption could save about $350 on their tax bill next year.

Gardner said all that Mainers who want to apply for the homestead exemption need to do is provide proof that they are residents of the town they live in and have owned their home for at least the previous year. That must be done by April 1 in order to qualify for the exemption in the coming year.

Another exemption available to Maine residents is the veterans exemption, which exempts $6,000 of a property’s value from tax calculations.

The state notes that “a veteran who served during a recognized war period and is 62 years or older” or who receives 100 percent disability as a veteran or became 100 percent disabled while serving in the military qualifies for the exemption.

Gardner noted that a widow, widower, minor child or widowed parent of a veteran may also apply. Applicants must provide proof of being honorably discharged (DD214 discharge papers).

Ellsworth residents who qualify for the veterans exemption would see their tax bill decrease by about $100 in the coming year, Gardner said.

Gardner said applicants need only apply once if they are successful, as the exemptions carry forward each year. Anyone interested in applying for either exemption should contact their local municipal office.

“Please tell your friends and family,” Gardner said. “They may not know of these tax relief programs.”